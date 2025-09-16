Employee Is Supposed To Be Working 40 Hours A Week, But They Take A Very Long Lunch Break And End Up Only Working 30

If you were working from home and supposed to be working a set schedule, could your boss trust you to work that entire time, or would you ever take advantage of the fact that you were working from home and do something besides work?

In today’s story, one person admits to not working the entire work day and not having any guilt about it.

Keep reading to see if you think this employee’s work from home habits are a good idea or a bad idea.

I take a very long lunch break in the middle of my workday. This has been going on for 3 1/2 years now. I work remotely at a very large fortune 50 company, Monday through Friday, for 40 hours a week. At least those are the hours that I’m “on.“ Starting around noon every workday, I take a one and a half to two hour lunch break.

Nobody questions this.

I purposely block off my calendar with “busy work“ so no one questions what I’ve been doing. I honestly cannot find enough hours in the week to be able to do half of the stuff that I need to be able to get done, because that’s just part of my job. There is a ton of project management and follow up with various clients. But that’s just about everyone on my team.

For some reason, my boss has never questioned me or been suspicious of anything.

OP does more than take long lunch breaks.

My intuition tells me that he might do the same thing himself on his remote days, although he has a hybrid schedule. And that’s not all. I have taken vacations before during lighter project weeks, where a lot of communication isnt required between me and my team. I took my laptop and logged on during mandatory meetings and then logged off right afterwards.

OP has no regrets.

I know there is a lot of talk out there by corporate CEOs saying return to the office is mandatory because of stuff like this, but I always hit my goals, I do everything that’s asked of me, and I exceed expectations every year during my performance review. Honestly, this is the first time in my career where I feel like I have a “normal“ work/life balance. I feel like this is what work really should be. 30-32 hours of core work, while enjoying life the way it should be enjoyed. Some of the happiest moments of my life have been playing with my toddler son and watching him grow up during my lunch hour. Sorry, not sorry.

What this remote worker is doing isn’t exactly up and up, but it does sound like a healthy work life balance. If the boss hasn’t noticed or complained, it sounds like there’s no harm done.

