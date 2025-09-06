Employees Hired For Chat Support Are Told To Do Phone Support Instead, But The Boss Also Refuses To Train Them On The New Protocols

Imagine working for a company where you are really good at your job, and you’re often told that you’re good at your job in performance reviews.

My former employers lost their client (and business) because of me A few years back in 2018 I had decided to switch employers. I worked from home as a chat support specialist and eventually a supervisor for a major tech company. I had decided to switch to a small time customer support agency that was just starting a new chat team. They had better pay and benefits, because they only had a small number of employees compared to the former.

It sounded like a great position.

The description of the position I was to be hired for was another salary based supervisory role for their brand new chat team for the client. I’d basically be doing the same things as my previous job, but also spearheading this small department, while simultaneously training other co-workers with zero experience in chat support. This was going extremely well and our client was ecstatic at the results of the new chat program. They had personally sent me an email over my progress. The company I left was, and still is, known world wide to have the friendliest and professional customer support out of any other company. And so it was easy to apply what I learned to this new position.

Everything changed when a new supervisor was hired.

After about two months of doing this the person I directly reported to, the regional supervisor, was retiring. Our new regional came in, and was friendly at first, but decided that he didn’t want to waste his time on chat, and directed me to phone support. Which was not in my job description, nor what i was hired for by any means. He cited that the client was unhappy with the results, which was in stark contrast to what they had told me directly. Even after forwarding him the email, he was still not doing anything about it.

She did as she was told.

So, I complied. It took just 2 days for the client to have reached out to me, personally. After explaining to them the situation, they were livid. My new regional had lied to me about his contact with the client, and had essentially ignored our clients attempt to contact him about this issue.

It was time to do reviews of the employees.

I had continued to work in the supervisory role for phones until the first quality review of my employees came up. For team leads and direct call center employees both, this is where I review their interactions and grade them based off their strengths and weaknesses. Our regional wanted me to even include the chat support team who were neither hired or trained for phones. He refused to give them training. On every single employee who was hired for chat support, i had filed all of them as unable to be completed, and in my notations, I included that this is not the position they were hired or trained for and thus an analysis could not be accurately completed. And I sent this to both the regional manager, and our client as well, since at this point I had a direct contact email.

The client took action.

I was responded to the same day by whoever it is within our client who oversees all of outsourcing. The only words I got back were “We will deal with this.” The client held a meeting the following week with my employers. I’m not sure what was said in that meeting, but word got back to everyone that the client had dropped us for breach of contract. Because this was a small office and our companies ONLY client for several years, this was bad.

It didn’t end well for the company.

After that, me and my team were offered a position with the company directly doing the things we were HIRED to do, but required us to move about 4 hours north, so unfortunately none of us decided to accept that offer. I collected unemployment until I found a new job. Now the company is out of business and is currently being sued by some other employees for unpaid wages. This new case has been going on since 2019.

Forcing employees to do a job they weren’t hired to do and refusing to train them on how to do that job is just ridiculous.

The supervisor was really stupid not to understand that this would backfire.

