Ex Agrees Family Would Watch Their Daughter While They Travel, But Then Adds His Girlfriend Without Asking

Co-parenting can be complicated, especially when travel plans—and trust issues—enter the mix.

One mom thought they had agreed family would care for their daughter during overlapping trips. But then her ex casually dropped a surprise: his girlfriend would be stepping in for a few days.

Read on for the story.

AITAH for not wanting my ex’s partner caring for my young daughter? My ex and I have been divorced for 5 years and share a young child. We have a decent, friendly relationship. For the first time, we will both be traveling during the same period of time, having to leave our daughter behind. We had talked about having a couple of family members coming and covering this period for us. Recently, he shared that his gf of almost 5 yrs would be covering some of the days in question.

Oh, uh…

I was surprised because he never consulted this with me, and also because we had only discussed family taking on this role. Full disclosure, I do not like this person as she has mostly been extremely unfriendly to me. But moreover, I think she is a pathological liar. I have caught her on lies and he seems to just explain them away and brush them off.

That’s not good.

Whether he believes her or not is none of my business, but I do not trust a word that comes out of her mouth. He insists that she is more than capable and not someone dangerous. AITAH if I put my foot down and set a boundary that she cannot babysit for overnight/multi-day needs? I simply don’t trust her with the most precious thing I have.

Reddit lit up with debate over boundaries, blended families, and what counts as “family” in co-parenting.

This person says NTA, but there are rules.

This person has a valid suggestion.

And this person has a hard truth.

When trust is off the table, so is the babysitting.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.