First Orbital Rocket Launched From Europe Crashes With A Massive Explosion

The European Space Agency has done a lot of innovative research over the years and contributed to advancements in space in many ways. What European countries have not done, however, is launch their own orbital rockets so that they would have full control over their own satellites and other space activities.

Instead, when the ESA or a European company wanted a satellite put into orbit, they would contract with SpaceX, NASA, or another entity to get the job done. While effective, it does leave them reliant on foreign services, and that is not ideal.

So, to help solve that problem, German startup Isar Aerospace has been working on creating its own orbital rocket, which went through a test launch earlier this year. While the company calls the launch a success because it got off the ground and remained in the air for about thirty seconds, providing engineers with a lot of helpful data, it did end in a huge explosion.

The launch took off from Norway’s Arctic Andoeya Spaceport, and the explosion happened against a snow-covered area, giving it a unique look that lovers of rocket explosions will appreciate. Those interested can see the explosion on the X post, here:

Video of Isar Aerospace Spectrum hitting the ground. Video from @vgnett pic.twitter.com/lnCe90a17l — VSB – Space Coast West (@spacecoastwest) March 30, 2025

The rocket, which was named Spectrum, was intended to be a major starting point for Europe’s renewed efforts to insert itself into the highly competitive industry of launching satellites into orbit, according to a Reuters report. Marie-Christine von Hahn is the managing director of Germany’s BDLI aerospace industries association. She was quoted in the report, saying:

“Europe urgently needs to ensure its sovereignty in space. Elon Musk’s Starlink is not without alternatives — nor should it be.”

She is referencing the Starlink constellation of satellites that is able to provide high-speed internet to locations around the world. That company already has thousands of satellites orbiting the planet, and it is launching more all the time. StarLink is undoubtedly attempting to establish dominance when it comes to private companies in space, and so far, it has done a good job.

While this rocket ended up crashing in an impressive explosion, it is still being lauded as a successful step forward by the company. In a statement, they said:

“Isar Aerospace met its set goals: After ignition of its first stage, Spectrum successfully lifted off. for its first test flight lasting approximately 30 seconds. This allowed the company to gather a substantial amount of flight data and experience to apply on future missions.”

The engineers at this company are now analyzing the data gathered from the launch and will make adjustments before attempting another launch. There is no known launch window set for future trials at this point.

