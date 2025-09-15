Girlfriend Keeps Cranking The AC At Night, So Boyfriend Refuses To Pay The Electric Bill

Living together means compromising on the thermostat—usually.

This couple tried a system: 68 at night, 74 by day, plus a window unit in the bedroom to keep her happy without freezing him out.

But she kept sneaking the central AC colder and colder, leaving him shivering while working in the morning.

AITA not letting my girlfriend lower the temperature in our home any further? My (28m) girlfriend (27f) live together and we like to turn the thermostat down at night so we aren’t hot while sleeping. We usually keep it on about 68 and once we wake up I’ll turn it back up to 74 for the rest of the day then repeat again at night. I’m fine with keeping it on higher at night, but she prefers it pretty cold at night.

I have a decently large home and we live in the south where it’s 80’s for the lows right now so the electric bill is pretty high. I pay all of the mortgage and utilities and have been trying to cut down on my home’s expenses. We agreed I’d buy a window unit for the bedroom that we could run at night just to cool that room and keep the main thermostat on 74 24/7 in an attempt to save some money.

Not only that, but I usually wake up a few hours earlier than her and begin work in my office and I’m freezing with the cold air still running on me. She will not let me turn the temperature up until she is out of bed. Well a few nights in of using the window unit and she’s saying it’s not getting cold enough. She’s been getting up in the middle of the night and turning the central air down in addition to having the window unit running.

I suggested I could get an oscillating fan to blow on her in addition to the ceiling fan that is already running, but she says it triggers her asthma. I refuse to run the central air at night anymore. AITA?

Opinions clashed over fairness, finances, and just how cold “too cold” really is.

