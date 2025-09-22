Grandmother Complains That A Toy Is Too Expensive, But She Ends Up Paying The Same Amount For A Different Toy

Some customers say and do things that don’t make sense.

Imagine going shopping, and you see an item that you think is too expensive. Would you look for a less expensive item, or would you do something crazy and choose an even more expensive item?

The grandmother in this story complains about the price of a toy her grandson wants, but the woman’s logic is flawed.

The employee can’t help but be a little surprised at how this plays out. Read on for all the details.

An amazing discount I worked in a games department. I was switching between the register and customer service two weeks ago. An older lady came with her grandchildren, wanting to find a gift for the older boy. I gave a few suggestions at her request but she shut down all my attempts. I let her do her thing and choose for herself. Finally, after shuffling through everything, she went to pay for the article.

The customer was NOT happy.

She asked for the points on her fidelity account… She had a 2$ discount. Sadly her article was non discountable bc of the brand. She was NOT happy. She raised her voice and demanded to know why she had so little saved up. I had to explain that the only way to have points is to buy stuff more often.

The lady wanted a favor.

The price was 23$. She then asked, in a hushed tone, if I could do her a favor because she’s a very good client (she’s not). Seeing as I wouldn’t budge, she angrily threw the toy. She said that I wasn’t very bright and told her grandson that it was too expensive and to choose something else.

Time for the child to get upset.

The child had a tantrum, threw himself down. After everything calmed down, she went to pay for a different one. I scanned the article, it was 25$. I could then apply the 2$. She was so smug and told me that NOW she could have her points! So, this lady really made a scene to finally pay for the same amount that was “too expensive“ minutes ago ?! Well, that was a weird day.

That is weird. It ended up being the same price!

