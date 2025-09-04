Grieving Dad Is Shamed For Parenting Without His Late Wife, So His Sister-in-Law Snaps And Tells The Critic She’s Not Exactly Mother Of The Year

Sunday brunch turned into Sunday drama after one woman had enough of her sister-in-law’s cruel digs toward a grieving father—and let her know that being a woman doesn’t automatically make someone a great mom.

AITA for telling my SIL that just because she’s a woman doesn’t mean she’s a good mom. I (26f) married Raffael (27m) who has 4 brothers, Vito (19), Roberto (24), Niccoló (28) and Alessandro (30) and he has a sister Lauretta (26). All of the siblings (expect for Vito) are married and have kids (there are about 11 grandkids, including pregnancies and my kids, im not gonna name who everyone is married to or their kids, for privacy and space reasons). Alessandro is married to Meera and has two kids (Vinny 8 and Sienna 5) and me and my husband have two kids (Giselle3 and Valentina2)and I’m currently 5 months pregnant.

Recently Niccoló’s wife (Lacey,26f) died because of internal bleeding after giving birth to their daughter (Lucy, 3 months). Because of this my MIL and FIL decided to move them into their house and helped him out with Lucy and stuff like that. Obviously everyone has been supportive and helping with Lucy, except for Meera, she makes very passive aggressive comments and remarks about how Lucy needs a mother and how Niccoló is never gonna fill the role, etc etc.

The thing is she uses nannies, never plays with her kids, etc (im not saying shes not a good parent or person, i genuinely think she loves her kids but her parents were very neglectful but she is getting help and getting better). Anyways, on Sundays we have a family brunch after church (very very very Italian, I know). 30 minutes in, Meera started to make very aggressive comments after Lucy started crying (there are so many kids under the age of 8 like kids cry). She was basically saying that “if she was breastfeed then she wouldn’t cry so much” and “if Lacey was here then it would easier.”

I was annoyed, so after her saying “Lacey would be so proud of her, too bad she died before you guys were able to make more, maybe you should start dating again.” I. Went. Off. I yelled at her and told her she wasn’t that good of a mom herself and etc, after I finished my rant, she stood up and walked out as Alessandro called me bunch of slurs and went to get Vinny and Sienna. After they left, we all continued our brunch and everyone told me that it was fine. Now Alessandro and Meera are blowing up my phone calling me an ahole, so AITA?

