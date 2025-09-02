He Told His Girlfriend He Doesn’t Want To Have Pets Because Of His Allergies, And Now She’s Giving Him The Cold Shoulder

Folks, let’s get real…

AITA for telling my girlfriend no to pets indoors when she knows I’m allergic to animals? “Me (21) and my girlfriend (18) got into a discussion over the phone about what animals we like and what kind of pets we had growing up. Long story short, I told her I used to have a few dogs and a lot of cats but were all outdoor pets so they didn’t affect my allergies a whole lot. She told me she wanted to have 3 dogs and 3 cats and 2 bunnies in the future when we first move in together.

Huh?

I thought she was joking at first so I playfully told her that that was way too many pets and I sorta just giggled at the idea. She started getting a bit upset and said that she was certain she wanted that many pets (also just FYI, she currently has 2 dogs, 3 cats, and a pet snake in her current home with her parents). After noticing her sudden change in mood from playful to serious I asked her if she was serious about having that many pets in the future. She told me she was very serious. And I said well in that case I’d really prefer not to have any pets as long as they’re outdoor pets as I’m extremely allergic to most animals.

He has his reasons…

My face swells up, my throat closes, and my skin immediately becomes irritated and if I don’t wash my face or hands quickly enough it just gets worse and worse.

She knows I’m highly allergic to pets and when I told her I’d rather not have pets or have them outdoors she all of a sudden just said “whatever, you just don’t want me happy” and gave me the cold shoulder the rest of the night and didn’t tell me she loved me or goodnight before we went to sleep.

Uh oh…

Which is extremely unusual for her cause that’s a must do before bed for her. I didn’t ask her any further questions cause usually when she gets upset it just makes her more upset if I ask her what’s wrong or if she’s okay. I still told her good night but she didn’t reply I just gave her the benefit of the doubt and assumed she just didn’t hear me as that tends to happen a lot but didn’t wanna pry anything. I’m not sure how to have handled this as she gets defensive quick. AITA?”

These two don’t sound very compatible, now do they?

Sometimes that’s just the hard truth.

