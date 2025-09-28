He Was Backing Into His Parking Spot Like Usual, But Another Driver Was So Angry That He Got Out Of His Car To Yell At Him

While it’s usually quicker to pull forward into a parking spot, there can definitely be times when it’s a better idea to back into a parking spot.

AITA for backing into a parking spot with someone behind me? I live in an apartment with a parking garage. It’s a fairly narrow garage, two cars can pass going opposite directions but it’s close. Pulling out of a parking spot in the morning can be difficult since you have to do a sort of three-point turn to get out. For that reason, I usually park by backing into my spot so l can just drive straight out. I don’t drive a very large car, it’s a Jeep Compass (midsize SUV).

Today I pulled into the parking garage, and another car was behind me. I knew he was there but I decided to back into my spot anyway. Usually this isn’t a big deal, a lot of people back into the spots in this garage for the same reason as I mentioned above, but during the time you’re backing in that person behind you has to wait since it’s too narrow to pass. As I shifted into reverse, the car behind me kept pulling forward towards me. I turned on my blinker and started turning towards the spot to try to signal that I was just backing into the spot.

He laid on his horn and kept inching closer to me as I backed up. Eventually he shifted into reverse and backed up to let me park. I will say, I’m not inept at this maneuver, and even with him blocking me I was pulled into the spot within 15 seconds. If it took a long time for me to pull in I could understand being upset and honking, but I pull in backwards in the same amount of time it takes to pull in forwards.

I put the car in park and I look up to see the guy who was behind me stopped in front of my car and getting out to come talk to me. I opened my door and he walked over to me and started yelling. I lost my temper too and we spent a bit shouting and swearing at each other before he got back into his car and drove off.

I made a few choice gestures at him and at the same time noticed his wife and kids in the car with the windows down watching this whole thing go down and I felt bad. Obviously I didn’t have to shout with him, I admit that I was a jerk there, but with everything else, AlTA?

