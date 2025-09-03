He Was Told He Couldn’t Have a Fan at His Desk During the Summer, So He Started Wearing a Kilt to Work

link https://www.reddit.com/r/MaliciousCompliance/comments/1muq8az/you_want_to_deny_my_heritage/

You want to deny my heritage? “Back in 2012 I worked in a call center for one of the major cellular phone companies. It was mid summer and the A/C was struggling to keep the building cool. I am a big dude 6’5” 300 built like a NFL lineman. I run hot, always have. I had a fan at my desk, but I was told we could not have Fan/heater at our desk. Our handbook said “ men must wear pants/ slacks, collar shirts and no open toe shoes”

This was gonna be fun…

The next day I show up in a kilt, dress socks and shoes and button down collar shirts. Before I get to my desk a manager stops me and tells me I can’t wear that. I look at her and ask why, this is part of my heritage. In fact it is proper business attire. Before she said anything else I asked to go and speak with HR. The HR rep is awesome in every way. When we walk in her office she looks at my Kilt and says” Nice Kilt! It looks great! How can I help?”

I don’t think so…

The manager says “I need to write him up for not wearing pants.” The HR reps looks at me and smiles and thanks me for coming to her and that I am to go back to my desk. I do not know what was said, but I got an apology from that manager and was never bothered about my kilt again.”

