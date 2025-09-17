He Was Working From Home When He Looked Out To See A Stranger Washing His Car. What Should He Do Now?

Random acts of kindness really are out there, but it seems we’re all so world-weary that when they happen, we’re legitimately freaked out.

Or, maybe we’re RIGHT to be suspicious?

Let’s check in on one such confusing instance from TikTok user @wyatt_lan:

“There’s a man washing my car outside. I don’t know who he is.”

“Like, I’m just working at my desk, and I looked out the window, and he’s just full on washing it.”

“Like, was it that dirty that he was offended or something?”

“What the ****?”

Many were very suspicious.

Others thought, yeah, this is probably a retired guy who was fed up with your dirty car.

Or he did it for the gram?

SNEAK ATTACK!

Boy oh boy I sure nobody comes and does this to my car, I’d be so upset!

(please come do this to my car)

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁