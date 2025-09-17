September 17, 2025 at 6:49 am

He Was Working From Home When He Looked Out To See A Stranger Washing His Car. What Should He Do Now?

by Ben Auxier

Random acts of kindness really are out there, but it seems we’re all so world-weary that when they happen, we’re legitimately freaked out.

Or, maybe we’re RIGHT to be suspicious?

Let’s check in on one such confusing instance from TikTok user @wyatt_lan:

“There’s a man washing my car outside. I don’t know who he is.”

“Like, I’m just working at my desk, and I looked out the window, and he’s just full on washing it.”

“Like, was it that dirty that he was offended or something?”

“What the ****?”

Many were very suspicious.

2025 08 15 22 29 22 He Was Working From Home When He Looked Out To See A Stranger Washing His Car. What Should He Do Now?

Others thought, yeah, this is probably a retired guy who was fed up with your dirty car.

2025 08 15 22 29 36 He Was Working From Home When He Looked Out To See A Stranger Washing His Car. What Should He Do Now?

Or he did it for the gram?

2025 08 15 22 29 50 He Was Working From Home When He Looked Out To See A Stranger Washing His Car. What Should He Do Now?

SNEAK ATTACK!

2025 08 15 22 29 57 He Was Working From Home When He Looked Out To See A Stranger Washing His Car. What Should He Do Now?

Boy oh boy I sure nobody comes and does this to my car, I’d be so upset!

(please come do this to my car)

