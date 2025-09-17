He Was Working From Home When He Looked Out To See A Stranger Washing His Car. What Should He Do Now?
by Ben Auxier
Random acts of kindness really are out there, but it seems we’re all so world-weary that when they happen, we’re legitimately freaked out.
Or, maybe we’re RIGHT to be suspicious?
Let’s check in on one such confusing instance from TikTok user @wyatt_lan:
“There’s a man washing my car outside. I don’t know who he is.”
“Like, I’m just working at my desk, and I looked out the window, and he’s just full on washing it.”
“Like, was it that dirty that he was offended or something?”
“What the ****?”
@wyatt_lan
What do i do here? 🧍🏼♂️ #portlandoregon #pdx #randomactsofkindness
Many were very suspicious.
Others thought, yeah, this is probably a retired guy who was fed up with your dirty car.
Or he did it for the gram?
SNEAK ATTACK!
Boy oh boy I sure nobody comes and does this to my car, I’d be so upset!
(please come do this to my car)
If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags: · automobile, car, clean, neighbors, tiktok, top, video, viral
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.