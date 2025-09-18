Her Annoying Husband Refused To Carry Out A Basic Hygiene Routine, So She Started Telling Everyone That She’s Single And Doesn’t Have A Husband

Isn’t it annoying when your partner doesn’t value things that you value?

AITA for asking my husband to improve his bad grooming habits? We’re in our 70s; we’ve been married for many decades. He is self-employed, so there is no required dress code. He used to take care of himself; however, he’s grown his hair long (mid-back), often doesn’t brush it, and will go out in public with it a tangled mess, or hair escaping his ponytail.

He lost a tooth six years ago, got a prosthetic, and refuses to wear it. He smokes and drinks coffee, so his teeth are very stained, dark yellow/light brown. He won’t use whitening strips or get them lightened by the dentist. Hair grows on and out of his nose; he shaves infrequently. He’s been doing his own laundry for years and will wear wrinkled/dirty clothes in public. That is, unless he’s going around people he wants to impress.

He’s now into collecting firearms and brags about new purchases to others. I’ve overheard, “Why doesn’t he do something about his teeth instead of buying new toys?” He is quick to judge and make negative or rude comments about other people’s appearance, but doesn’t hold himself to the standards he holds others. Frankly, I am embarrassed by his behavior and have stopped inviting him to business/social functions with me. (I’m socially and professionally active.)

We have different last names, so I no longer mention I’m married to him. There have been situations where I did not introduce him. Don’t get me wrong, I still love him even though I’m extremely annoyed. Divorce is not an option for me. I take pride in my appearance. I brush my hair and remove under-eye makeup before I walk out of the bathroom in the morning.

I am well-dressed at home and out in the world, as I have been since before we met. I’m frequently told I always look great. Although I’m now twenty-five pounds overweight, I’m always well groomed, stylish, and accessorized, even at home. I tell him that I don’t want people judging him and making fun of him.

Husband says I’m being a ****, trying to control him, and he doesn’t give a **** what people think about him. He says I am the only one judging him. Our adult kids are embarrassed by his appearance as well; they’ve asked me if he even brushes his teeth.

Only two family members and one friend have dared to say something to him. He has no response to them. So, AITA? I appreciate your unbiased opinions.

This user thinks the husband might have mental health problems.

This user shares how they take care of themselves!

This user thinks this might be a mental health condition.

This user suggests taking a weekend off from their daily routine!

This user suggests letting the husband be on his own if he refuses to listen.

