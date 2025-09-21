Her Best Friend Is Really Annoying Another Coworker, And She’s Not Sure If She Should Be Honest With Her Friend About Who She Thinks Is Right

Friendship can be tough especially when you don’t agree with your friend.

What would you do if your friend were having a conflict with a coworker, but you believed the coworker was the one who was right? Would you support your friend anyway, or would you be honest about who you thought was right?

That’s the situation the woman in today’s story finds herself in.

Let’s read all the details.

WIBTA If I told my work bestie that the coworker she despises the most is right? We work in an office setting and my bestie, L, does not understand social cues and doesn’t seem to have any social awareness. She tends to overstep and do others jobs to try and help out which is sometimes very helpful but it usually ends with her causing more issues.

The big issue is between two coworkers.

L and our other coworker T do not get along. T is very direct while L takes everything very personal and gets her feelings hurt easily. T has politely asked several time for L to please not do her work and to leave her emails unread so she doesn’t miss them. T had had enough and told L directly but politely in an email to stop overstepping and that she’s doing more harm then good (we work with sensitive information and tight deadlines).

She’s not sure how to respond.

Bestie took this very personally, bawling her eyes out and went to management to say how cruel T was being to her. Bestie sent me the email in question and texted me saying “what a witch, right?” But I 100% agree with T. WIBTA if I told bestie that T is right and she needs to stick to her tasks and stop overstepping?

Honesty is usually the best policy. Is that true in this situation?

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks she should tell her friend the truth.

Here’s another vote for honesty.

This person suggests minding her own business.

Here’s a suggestion about how to respond.

Sometimes being honest can be tricky.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.