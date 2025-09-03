Her Boyfriend Criticizes Everything She Does, So She Snaps At Him And Tells Him To Leave Her Alone

Everyone has their quirks and their preferences in life.

AITAH my boyfriend keeps criticising me and I snapped. Yesterday, we were out together again like we always are but, the weather was nice so we took the dog to the park and for a meal. Throughout the day he kept saying stuff like, ‘please just follow me I know where I am going so don’t wander off,’ ‘don’t speak when you’re eating please’ (like he doesn’t want me to talk at all whilst we are at the table eating)

I thought to myself it was too much to sit there in silence eating. In my family we speak whilst eating, obviously in a careful and not crude manner.

Then he started saying I was ‘walking the dog too close to the road’, ‘put the dog on a short leash’ (he was fine he was wanting to sniff the trees). He also said ‘don’t fold money in your wallet’, ‘walk with your handbag on the opposite side to me as it can brush past my arm,’ ‘don’t open the mail in a hap- hazard manner,’ ‘don’t hold your phone in your handbag whilst walking there’s no need,’ ‘put your phone away whilst we are eating’ (it was just resting on the table I wasn’t looking at it), ‘don’t touch the door handle in the public bathroom it’s dirty’ … All this stuff and more in one day I snapped and started shouting saying LEAVE ME ALONE I DONT WANT TO BE AROUND YOU ANYMORE. !! YOU ARE A BULLY!!’ and then he left .

This person thinks he treated her that way on purpose.

His behavior went beyond critical.

She is not a pet goldfish!

Maybe he was hoping she’d break up with him.

I hope he gets his wish.

