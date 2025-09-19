Her Friends Abandoned Her During The Worst Time Of Her Life, So This Woman Got Back At Them By Deleting Their Disney+ Profiles

True friends are supposed to support and comfort you during times of trouble.

If your friend turned on you instead of being there for you when you needed them most, would you accept that the friendship was over or do something petty to get even?

This woman experienced major depression in her life.

Instead of helping her, her friends spread lies about her and abandoned her.

She later found an opportunity to get back at them… even with a petty and harmless act of revenge

Check out the full story below to find out.

Goodbye TV show progress, goodbye watchlist! I (25F) was friends with a group (mixed 25) for over 7 years. Then, I had the worst depressive episode of my life. They all decided that I was too difficult to be around. They spread lies about me to get me ostracized and alienated entirely.

This woman was abandoned by her friends during a rough time in her life.

It’s a long story, but the gist of it is they all abandoned me when I needed them the most, and it totally broke me. Fast forward a bit, and we used to share a Disney+ account as a group because one of their parents was paying for it.

As payback, she deleted all their Disney+ profiles.

I realized recently that I was still logged in on my iPad, so I went and deleted the profiles for all of them (except for the parents’ one). Then I remade the profiles exactly the same as they were, but now all their watch history is gone! Algorithm, gone! Watch list, gone!

She felt good knowing that she was able to do something petty as revenge.

I know in reality this probably won’t hinder them much unless they were in the middle of a really long TV show. But it just felt good to do something petty and harmless to get back at them after all they did to me. Maybe I’ll go back and put them all on Jr. mode.

That was definitely petty, but it will probably annoy them.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person sympathizes with her.

Well done, says this person.

People are loving the petty revenge.

Finally, here’s an additional suggestion.

Revenge does not have to be big to feel good.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.