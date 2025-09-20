Her Future Mother-in-Law Wanted To Get Rid of Her, But Then Suddenly She Wants To Help With The Wedding

They say too many cooks spoils the broth.

When it comes to making something happen, you really don’t want TOO many voices making the decisions, as the waters are immediately muddied.

And you DEFINITELY don’t want someone involved if they hate the very thing they’re preparing, right?

Check out this story of a bride to be.

AITA for telling my fiancé I don’t want his mom involved in wedding planning after she tried to sabotage our engagement? I’m a (28F) engaged to a man I love deeply. But his mom has made it clear from the start that she doesn’t love me. Or even like me. She’s always been polite on the surface, but cold underneath.

And lest you think she may be reading too much into it, MIL has been pretty clear.

Then he told her he planned to propose, she actually tried to talk him out of it. Told him he should wait a year, see if we still felt the same. She even said we were rushing into something that would probably fade. I’ve heard that secondhand from him. But what I didn’t hear secondhand was the time she looked me dead in the eye and said she hoped we’d drift apart naturally. Like I was just a phase he needed to grow out of.

But suddenly, a change of heart.

So now, we’re engaged. Planning what should be one of the happiest days of our lives. And suddenly, she wants to help. She’s asking about venues, floral arrangements, food tastings. She wants to be involved in every detail.

Where is this coming from? And where is it going?

My fiancé thinks this means she’s trying to come around. That she wants to build a bridge. But I don’t trust that. I don’t want her anywhere near our planning. Not picking colors, not helping with guests, not even weighing in on seating charts. I told him that gently but clearly.

And now, they’re at an impasse.

He said I’m holding a grudge and missing a chance to heal. But healing doesn’t start with fake peace. It starts with real accountability. And she’s never once said sorry for how she’s treated me. Now he feels caught in the middle. He wants calm. I want respect. He thinks this could bring us closer. I think letting her in could bring back the coldness I’ve worked so hard to ignore. AITA for drawing a hard line and saying no to someone who wanted me gone before she ever wanted me included?

Let’s see what the comments say:

She was clear before, she’s being very unclear now.

Who could blame you?

It’s important to figure this out.

I can understand that he doesn’t want to start taking sides against his mother, but he is going to need to learn to hold her accountable for things.

