Her Roommate Wanted Her Room Because It Was Bigger Than The Rest, But She’s Not Going To Switch Since Her Name On The Lease

Who would have thought friends could be so mean?

If you were renting an apartment with friends and clearly knew ahead of time who got what room, would you be willing to switch rooms at the last minute just to be nice, or would you refuse?

This girl shares how her friends tried to convince her to give up the room that was in her name on the lease. The situation got pretty dramatic!

Check out the full story.

AITAH for not giving up my assigned room in my new apartment? I (20F) just moved into my first apartment today. I’m living with one of my closest friends and two of her friends I don’t really know. There are four bedrooms (A–D).

This is where it gets tricky…

When I first signed my lease, I was assigned to room A. It’s slightly bigger than B and C, so I based my whole move-in plan around it. Even though my roommates and I got shuffled around with leases because of some apartment issues, every version of my lease still had me in room A. Before move-in, I asked everyone what rooms they were in. One roommate (“Roommate 3”) told me she was assigned room C. So I didn’t think anything of it.

That’s INSANE!

Fast forward to move-in day: I get my fob and my key, which both have my name and “room A” on them. I start moving in when I get a call from Roommate 3 claiming I was in her room. I explained that my lease and keys clearly say Room A. When I got back to the apartment, she and her mom were waiting for me, insisting that I had to switch rooms.

She was not expecting that!

They said her first lease listed Room A, and since I signed later and wasn’t as close with the others, I should give it up. They didn’t ask—they told me. Both of them had bad attitudes, and the confrontation gave me a full blown panic attack. I set down my key, and they took it.

She really was supposed to have room A.

I called my mom, and she told me to go to the leasing office. The manager confirmed I was in the right and that they couldn’t take my room from me. She said Roommate 3 signed her final lease for Room C and that the misunderstanding wasn’t my fault.

They cornered her!

When we got back, Roommate 3 told me again that she’d “planned on having that room for over a year” and that I “had to give it up.” Then Roommate 2’s mom chimed in, saying it was unkind of me not to. I was completely outnumbered with no one to defend me as my mom was in another state on vacation. I tried to calmly explain that I wasn’t giving up my room—that I was sorry she was upset, but her mistake wasn’t my responsibility. Things escalated into yelling, and Roommate 3 stormed off.

That’s so UNREASONABLE!

At that point I was drained, anxious, and sad. This is my first apartment, and instead of being excited, I felt attacked from all sides. I grabbed my things, brought them into my room, then packed a bag and went home. I didn’t even get to unpack.

She’s not sure about the whole situation now…

I know that legally the room is mine, but I can’t stop wondering if I made the wrong choice and if my roommates will hate me now. I’m dreading going back. Am I in the wrong?

GEEZ! That’s so unpleasant!

The roommates need to stick to the rooms they were assigned. The roommate who is trying to take her room is the one in the wrong.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this story.

This user knows it is best to not get an apartment with these girls.

This user suggests fighting for the room.

Exactly! This user fully supports this girl!

This user knows that the other girls are the clear culprit here.

This user gives her some important information regarding the room.

Talk about getting off on the wrong foot with your roommate!

