Her Roommate Wanted To Take The Next Step And Live Alone With Her Boyfriend, But She Refused To Be Forced To Move Out

Roommate arrangements can start off equitable, but they don’t always end that way.

One woman’s roommate thought her relationship milestones gave her the right to claim the apartment and kick her out, but she didn’t see it that way.

And she was ready to fight her on it.

AITA for refusing to move out so that my roommates boyfriend can move in My roommate and I split our lease 50/50 and are currently month to month, as we have been living here about a year and a half.

Last week, she sat me down and told me that she and her boyfriend want to take the next step and move in together. As she was telling me about it, she said I need to leave and find a new place to live.

I am refusing to leave, as I believe that the person who wants change is the one who should facilitate that. I don’t think I should have to uproot my life by finding a new place and spending the money to move just to make that happen for her.

She says she is entitled to stay because she made a garden in the backyard and does the majority of the yard work. She also mentioned that most of the furniture is hers. These are things I have taken into consideration, but ultimately I’ve decided I want to stay.

I also made it clear I was okay with her staying and her boyfriend moving in, since she already has the master bedroom. But they want to live alone without a roommate. AITA for refusing to move out?

It would be wise for her to state her case to her landlord herself.

