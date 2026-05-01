Manager Was So Out-Of-Touch That This Employee Couldn’t Resist Sending This Passive-Aggressive Email

Everyone feels more productive around productive people.

So when an employee noticed he’s the one bearing the brunt of the work at his office while his manager plays games during office hours, he had to talk to his boss.

Read the full story and see what you think.

Manager So Passive Aggressive I Had To Ask Boss If I’m Crazy I want to shred my company, but instead I’ll relate the toxic management and non-confrontational pushover of a boss. I work in a small office with 3 other people who do the bare minimum while I’m literally running up and down stairs all day. I can see my manager’s desk from my own. I was stuck on the phone with a client for 20 minutes and was leaving for break late. I told her as much and left.

But communication isn’t her strong suit.

I came back to an email from her saying that orders were left on the printer and I should have processed them before I left. I have worked here for 3 years and this was new information. It has never been a requirement to delay breaks in order to perform a task that anyone else is capable of doing. She could have talked to me like an adult, gave notice of a policy change, or done anything other than be a passive aggressive jerk about it. This is on top of her literally never taking calls even when we’re short staffed.

It gets worse.

Any clients that come into the office are deferred to the front desk (aka me since my coworkers have no customer service skills and tend to ignore people anyway). Any time I run over there to pull paperwork from her printer she’s playing web games, sudoku, crosswords, cash surveys or what looks like gambling. The owner does not notice this or does not care. She’s up my behind because she knows I’m the only person who will do anything while the other people in the office never leave their desks and stare at their phones all day.

It’s a very particular situation.

I do that too when it’s dead and I’m caught up, but this is extreme. Back to the main point – I waited until she left for the day and had a conversation with the owner. I point blank asked him to clarify if I was missing something in my responsibilities or if my job description needs to be updated. He confirmed that my coworkers are supposed to, y’know, co-work and that my manager was being ridiculous. I’m sick of being berated for basic tasks that anyone can complete.

Good thing the owner is on his side.

I said it was frankly insulting to get an email about such a minimal thing, like I was making some egregious mistake and he agreed. I would absolutely leave in most other scenarios, but if anyone has seen the job market right now the prospects are not good. Nothing will happen. I will continue to be overloaded, miss things, and be bullied for inconsequential nonsense while being constantly interrupted because I still try to do my job for some reason.

Sounds like a frustrating and uncooperative work environment.

What did Reddit think?

This person offers some solid advice.

Quiet quitting is a thing.

Maybe ask for a raise?

Another commenter shares their opinion.

Things need to be said out loud, no matter how obvious they may sound.

If you liked this post, check out this story about a woman whose boss told her she was taking too much PTO, but HR found she was taking too little.