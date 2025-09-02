His Boss Banned Overtime To Save Money, So He Stayed Home When A Machine Broke And They Lost Thousands
Cutting overtime always sounds smart until it costs more than it saves.
What would you do if your boss cut overtime to “save money,” even though you were the one who could keep the machines running?
Would you try to reason with them?
Or would you let them learn the hard way that some decisions cost more than they’re worth?
In today’s story, a machinist finds himself in this exact situation and teaches his bosses a lesson.
Here’s how it all played out.
Overtime Wastes Money
My husband is a middle manager in a factory.
His company gets new upper management every few months, with each one more of an idiot than the last.
My husband had been doing at least one day of overtime, sometimes two, each week because the machines go down a lot, and he’s a pro at fixing them.
Apparently, what’s basically the equivalent of throwing some duct tape on it is less expensive than actually sending a machine out to get fixed, but that’s another story.
Anyway, his new boss has been there a month and decides that overtime is no longer allowed to “save money.”
It took the company losing money to change the policy.
My husband is mad because that overtime had slowly but surely been getting us out of debt. Well, last week, they called him on his day off; a main machine had gone down fairly early into the shift.
He said, “Sorry, I can’t come in. I’m not allowed overtime anymore.”
The machine stays down all night. These machines produce a ton of product per hour. They lost more money by not running the machine than they would have spent paying my husband to come in.
This Monday, overtime is now approved again.
Yikes! But this sounds about right for many companies.
It’s funny how fast something changes when a company loses money.
