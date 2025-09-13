His Company Made His Life Miserable With Extra Tasks, So He Started Becoming Extremely Extra With Everything He Did

Isn’t it crazy when managers and companies don’t value their employees and treat them terribly?

This guy shares how his company made his life miserable and how he got back at them!

Check out the full story.

Flooding the monitor A year ago I got fired from a job as efficiency lead. (It happened a week after I noted that I was going to become a father, but that’s another aspect).

This is where it gets interesting…

The reason I was hired was to dig deeper into company issues, finding the root cause. My manager was thrilled to have an actual FBA on board. Queue her assistant-manager. Since I needed to learn the ins and outs, she got me into spending 70% of my time into useless tracking that she needed for her glorious monthly pivot tables.

He knew things would get rough for him…

The thing is, that noting down of post-its, mails and several other influx into a spreadsheet got me some very much needed insight. Either (for example) the printers were moved every month from one site to the other, or there was a huge flaw. Some of those flaws would be considered huge flags for the (equivalent of) IRS. When I started tracking them, as my job was exactly that, the A-M tried to block me from several internal data.

UH OH…

Since the manager and her assistant were pretty close, I tried to get the actual department from said flaws in the loop. Less than a week later, the manager asked why I was ‘snooping around’ other departments. Meanwhile, everyone I spoke to at other departments were more than helpful in gathering information, even speaking to counterparts at other sites. 2 days later, she notified me she asked IT for a full copy of my mailbox (against the law) and was not amused. Henceforth, I had to include her in every mail I send and had to write down by the minute on every case file I was working on. The last one was the easiest malicious compliance.

That’s INSANE!

When I got a call, I noted it, when I went to get a coffee I noted ‘internal movement’s, even someone sticking his head inside the door to say hi. She got an excel sheet with about 600 lines a day, including a line after each entry for filling out the sheet. After 3 days she was furious and ‘wasn’t taking things serious’. If course I wasn’t, but she didn’t have to know. I asked her to email me on the specifics she wanted me to write down and asked for a route path on every project. With a ‘you know what I want’, she stormed off. I got an email from HR for a talk.

He was clever enough to communicate…

Told them everything, including my notes on every meeting. They asked me to just set up a spreadsheet with a total per day on every project and mailed it to the manager. Including the note that I needed the information her assistant had blocked me from. The including in the email part was fairly simple. It was about 10% of my total conversations. When the manager went on vacation, she said she liked the new way of working and told me to push on 3 main issues I laid out.

It doesn’t end here…

And of course the assistant took her chance to get into the high chair. The mails were not adequate, so I had to send her a full report on any conversation. It started innocent, till I got to an old file with the signature of the assistant and several site managers. I started calling them and asked about the information listed. After about 5 phone calls and a small note mailed to the assistant, she stormed into the shared office calling me a no-good golden retriever trying to find truffles in muck water.

He was so done with her!

She demanded a full report on any coming call. Queue malicious compliance number 2. I started using voice-to-text software to make full transcripts on any call. Even a question about something like ‘how is the now cleaning lady doing’ was fully written down. Imagine receiving an average of four hours a day of transcription. Because of the flooding, she missed the pattern about the million euro issue I was gently going towards. When the manager came back, the assistant told her I was harassing her. Even without a chance to give a reply, I received an official letter at my house about an inquiry.

He knew he had to do something about it!

The inquiry was the manager, someone from HR and someone from the European chair. To top it all off, the assistant-manager had given the manager a list off confidential documents that I ‘have stolen from her private laptop’. Including that old file sitting somewhere on the server. When they asked why I needed that file I started pointing out that the file was pointing to a huge flaw concerning legal documents and payments. The exact thing I was hired for. By the end of the meeting it was clear that I was going out the door within a few days. So, I started rattling up the cage.

Things started getting better…

I read my initial job description and the internal guidelines to the roll. The 2 guys I was working with went into a frenzy to find any consequent from that error. Site manager were alerted, accounting started making calculations. The last email that I received was probably sent too early. ‘OP falsified several documents on the server to get manager and assistant-manager into trouble. Any communication should be deleted by the end of the day’. Needless to say, I had to pack my things. 3 months later I met some guys from the company.

Finally the cherry on top!

Turned out, the damage was done, but the coverup was even better. The avalanche of people involved that quit was undeniable. And some departments involved had over 50% of workforce sitting at home due to mental issues. The duo still works there, sitting on a lie that can still cost the firm millions a year since they still haven’t solved the issue.

YIKES! That sounds hectic!

Why didn’t the company value their employees earlier?

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

This user is still confused about the events of this story.

This user wanted some more drama!

This user knows exactly how things went down!

This user suggests getting everyone in on the situation.

This user thinks more authorities need to be involved in this story!

This could end up being serious.

Here’s hoping it all turns out.

