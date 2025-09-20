His Girlfriend Always Makes Excuses When He Asks Her When Her Birthday Is, So He Doesn’t Know How To Find Out The Answer

It’s really common for couples to play games with each other. In other words, find ways to test each other’s loyalty.

Check out how a birthday became an epic puzzle.

AITA for forgetting my girlfriend’s birthday? I just forgot my girlfriend’s 19th birthday and I don’t really know if it’s actually fully my fault. Over a year ago we had a conversation where she kind of messed with me over her birthday being August 14 or August 16.

The mystery continues.

She wouldn’t tell me and i got super confused. It is august 14 and ever since then I have had trouble remembering if it is the 14th or the 16th because of that conversation. This summer, I went away for an internship and at the VERY BEGINNING of the summer I said I was planning to return home August 15 so I could spend her birthday with her. I made the mistake again of thinking it was on the 16th. Come today, months later, she barely speaks to me all day.

It gets even more confusing.

At the end of the day texts me “It’s my birthday.” She said I should just know her birthday, but I mentioned many times this summer being excited to come home and spend the 16th with her for her birthday. So she had many opportunities to say that I had the wrong day. I feel like she trapped me and just wanted a reason to be upset about something.

They are not on the same page on this.

It is pretty immature for her to go all summer knowing I had the wrong day and then get mad at me on her birthday. Maybe I’m wrong for not remembering her birthday to begin with. AITA or should she have just reminded me?

Here is what people are saying.

Young people usually make their birthday public on Facebook.

Exactly what I thought.

Excellent advice.

They won’t lie.

You can also set alerts, so that you’ll get a text or an email to tell you it’s her birthday coming up.

I don’t understand this game.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.