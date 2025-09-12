His Mom Wants Him To Testify Against His Dad During Their Divorce Proceedings, But He Doesn’t Want To Do It

Stories like this are always a bummer.

AITA for not wanting to testify against my dad in my parents’ divorce? “My (23m) mom and dad are getting a divorce because my dad cheated on her. She found out about it a year ago, and now she’s finally ready to take legal action. My mom wants me to testify against my dad in court. She expects this because I’ve always supported her emotionally through all of this.

But the truth is, it’s been a really hard time for me too. I know my dad was wrong for cheating, and I know my mom has been hurt badly. So whenever she comes to me, I try to be there for her, comfort her, and listen. I never show her how hard it’s been for me because I don’t want to make it worse for her. At one point, she even asked me to help her gather evidence of my dad cheating. That made me really uncomfortable, but I did it anyway because I felt like I had to. I feel like I’ve been dragged into something I really never wanted to be part of. It’s emotionally draining, and I can’t stand being in the middle.

Now that the divorce is actually happening, she wants me to testify against my dad. But I really don’t want to. Despite what he did to her, he’s always been a great father to me. I love them both. I don’t want to take sides in court or say something that could permanently destroy my relationship with him. I feel incredibly guilty, though, because my mom only has me to rely on. I’m her only support system right now, and I know she’s counting on me. But I also feel like I’ve already done more than I could handle emotionally, and this is a step too far for me. In the end, if it really comes down to it and she truly needs me to testify, I will. I don’t want to abandon her when she has no one else. Not to mention Dad is clearly in the wrong and I do resent him for it. I just wish I didn’t have to be stuck in the middle of this because deep down I feel really uncomfortable to do this against my own dad. AITA for not wanting to testify against my dad?”

