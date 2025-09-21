His Neighbor Told Him He Couldn’t Use His Gravel Drive To Give A Crew Access To Take Down His Tree, So He Told Him He Couldn’t Take Any Of The Extra Firewood

Cutting down a large tree often requires heavy equipment to come in and take it down to avoid damaging anything in the area.

What would you do if your neighbor refused to let the tree removers use his gravel drive to take down the trees, so they had to go in through your yard?

That is what happened to the homeowner in this story, so when his neighbor asked if he could have some of the firewood, he said no.

No wood for you I had to have a tree cut down last week. An arborist advised us to do so because it had split.

Large trees can cause massive amounts of damage.

If it fallen there would be damages. It was huge. They counted over 90 rings. It was a beautiful silver maple. In our neighborhood, the backyards to homes share a fence or tree/bush line. The guy across from me has a gravel drive where he parks his truck, boat, and RV. It goes all the way back to our mutual border.

He is being a little paranoid I guess.

We were always on good terms so I figured he would let the tree company use it for their bucket truck. He said no. He did not trust them to not do damage. They were bonded and I offered in writing to fix anything they broke. Still no. Ok. I brought over the backhoe and removed several bushes to make a road on one side. For labor cost a friend who is a paving contractor brought over 20 steel plates to lay in my yard. His workers put them in place. I told my neighbor I would do that for his driveway.

That is pretty minimal damage for having such big equipment drive through.

It helped. I will have to till and resod some but most of my yard survived with little damage. His would have had none. Maybe needed a little gravel replaced. This company got it down, sawed into firewood sized pieces except one section and the rest into a wood chipper. They were finished and gone in 3 hours.

Firewood can be very valuable.

Today my grandson and friends came over with the wood splitter. We have a shelter near the side door that holds two cords of wood. There is a smaller one near the back door. We have enough wood there now to burn this summer in the fire pit on the patio. So every piece went in the dump truck and he took it to the farm so it can season.

Why would he give the neighbor wood?

After they finished and I was raking up twigs, the guy asked if I was going to give him some wood. I had in the past. I just pointed at the pile and kept raking. He said, “Really?”

He doesn’t deserve a single piece.

I said, “really” and more or less ignored him. I have plenty of wood at the farm and normally I would have asked him to pay the kids and they would cut & stack it for him. He could have gotten $3000+ worth of firewood for $300. Not today. My neighbor beside me helped with the bushes. They have a fireplace but only use it for romantic nights, lol. They know the two of them can come over and get all the wood they need. There is no fence between the houses, just the back yards.

While justified, it likely isn’t a good idea to hold a grudge.

Out back it is my fence. I may get a new one. This one without a gate. I have a feeling our terms has changed. They are no longer good. I thought about having my son weld it shut, lol but that would be way too passive aggressive. Or, plant native wisteria. It is damp enough back there and in a couple years be partway up the other trees to give us even more privacy.

This wood can be very valuable.

There was a seven foot section of the four foot thick tree that was solid. A buddy has a cabinet shop. He jumped on that, lol. It is at the sawmill now. I also saved 9 four foot straight pieces that one day may become baseball bats. Another buddy is pretty good at that. I can honestly say. I feel petty as can be right now. I feel like going back over there now for a swim and maybe toast some marshmallows but it is past midnight. I’m far too lazy for that, lol.

This guy is being petty, and it will likely backfire in the end because having bad neighbors is never a good thing. Hopefully he thinks it is worth it.

