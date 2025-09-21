Homeowner Caught Someone Stealing Dirt That A Landscaper Left On Her Property

The neighbor wars continue on TikTok, my friends…

And this one ain’t pretty!

A woman named Shannon posted the video and showed viewers what happened after a stranger decided to help himself to some of her landscaping dirt…without her permission.

The video showed a man with a shovel next to large pile of dirt with the tailgate of his truck down. Standing beside the truck was also one of Shannon’s female neighbors.

Shannon and a friend confronted the man and her neighbor and told him he needed to put the dirt back because he didn’t have permission to use it.

The man asked Shannon, “Do you think I’m a thief?” and she replied, “Yeah.”

Shannon asked the stranger what company he worked for and he said he wasn’t with a company and that the workers who dropped off the dirt said he could use it.

The conversation got testy and the man said that he’d take the dirt in his truck and put it back in the pile.

The man then told Shannon and her friend that they “love drama” and that they were “causing drama.”

The man lost his cool and was clearly getting more and more agitated with the situation.

Shannon’s friend told the man that the dirt is part of a $10,000 project for his lawn and he doesn’t want any of the materials gone before the job is done.

The whole awkward situation finally ended when the man got in his truck and the neighbor walked away.

People are weirdos!

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

This whole interaction was BIZARRE.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁