Husband And Wife Agree To A Traditional Marriage Where The Wife Does The Cooking And Cleaning, But Now She Wants Things To Change

Different married couples come to different decisions about how they will split up the household chores and the bills.

While some couples like to split everything 50/50, others prefer a more traditional setup where the husband pays the bills and the wife cleans the house.

In today’s story, a couple agrees to a traditional marriage where the husband pays the bills and the wife cooks and cleans, but years later, the husband makes a decision that the wife agrees to, and now she is no longer okay with doing all the cooking and cleaning.

Let’s see what happened.

AITA? I have paid my husband money that he says I owe him but he still expects me to take care of him and I disagree. I (F-mid 50s) got married to my husband (M-late 60s) a few years ago. It was a second marriage for both of us. We have no children together. I do care for him and we mostly get along great. We both had money in the bank when we married but his savings were significantly more than mine. We bought a nice house together right after marriage. He paid cash for the house and put both our names on the deed. I was very appreciative.

They agreed to their roles in their marriage.

He said he wanted a traditional marriage where he is the head and his wife cooks, cleans, and takes care of him. I was actually okay with that. For several years I would have home cooked meals waiting for him each evening. I also did 97% of the cleaning, dishes, grocery shopping, and everything else in between. He is also totally inept when it comes to computers and technology and he acts like I’m his secretary when he needs something done, which is frequently. He does the yard work for our small yard.

Suddenly, he thought she owed him something.

We both have income; we put roughly the same amount of money into a joint checking account each month to pay the bills which seems to work pretty well. We were doing fine until a few months ago when he demanded that I pay him half of what he paid for the house. Apparently the fact that I had not paid anything on the house had been bothering him for a while. I agreed to that and although I didn’t have quite half in my savings, I paid him almost half.

Now, she wants things to change.

The surprising thing is that now that he has my money he still expects to be the boss and for me to cook, clean, and take care of him as I did before. I have put my foot down and he is not happy. I strongly feel that the marriage should now be an equal partnership but he disagrees. I want to be fair to him and to myself, so am I the jerk? I am new to Reddit so please be kind.

I feel like this was a conversation they needed to have.

He didn’t say he no longer wanted a traditional marriage. He just wanted her to pay for half of the house.

She seemed to think that meant she no longer needed to cook and clean, but it doesn’t sound like they ever talked about that.

It’s a classic case of miscommunication.

