Husband Couldn’t Make It To Her First Pregnancy Appointment, So He Offered To Send His Mom, But She Said Absolutely Not

This first-time mom is barely five weeks into her pregnancy and already facing a different kind of labor: managing in-law expectations.

When her husband suggested his mom join her doctor’s visit, she hesitated—and now she’s wondering if she was wrong to say no.

Read on for the story.

AITA for saying I don’t want my MIL in my doctors’ appointment? Okay, so… I’m (35F) 5 weeks pregnant. It is my very first pregnancy and my husband and I are over the moon! (We’ve been trying to get pregnant for almost a year and I found out last Wednesday – 7 days ago – a day before his fertility doctor’s appointment, so life has been crazy!)

Amazing!

I’ve told my parents and he told his parents, that’s all. No friends, nothing like that. We are waiting for the 12 weeks mark. (And now I’m telling all REDDIT lol). Here is the issue: I have an appointment on Friday and unfortunately he will be working and cannot take the time off to go with me, so I asked my mom and she is super excited to be able to go. The appointment was at 5:30pm but their secretary texted me asking me to come at 3pm.

Don’t they know people work?

I mentioned it to my husband saying I was gonna text mom to see if she would still be able to go or else I’d go alone, no problem. He said he’d feel better if I went with company so if my mom couldn’t, he’d ask his mom. Now, don’t get me wrong… I like my MIL. I really do. But she is not someone I’d like to be with my while in the doctors’ office.

Understandable.

I told that to my husband. He was like… “why?” I just told him I wouldn’t feel comfortable having her there, that’s all. I can tell he got a little upset, not a lot, but a little and I totally understand but, I mean… She is not my mom or my husband, you know? I intend to have a conversation with him as soon as I get home just to explain… but honestly…AITA?

Reddit was quick to assure her that bodily autonomy still applies during pregnancy.

A medical appointment—especially an early, personal one—isn’t a group outing. It’s okay to want your own mom there, or even to go solo.

This person completely understands.

This person rolled her eyes.

And this person puts it plain and simply.

It’s her uterus, her appointment, and her right to say “no thanks, MIL.”

End of discussion.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.