Man Got A Complaint From A Reckless Truck Driver, So He Reported Him To His Company

Reckless drivers on the road can be annoying.

If a delivery drive cut you off, would you go on with your day, or would you call the number on the truck to report what the driver had done?

This man was driving to work when a delivery driver cut him off at a tricky corner.

He let it slide because he understood that it was a difficult turn.

But when the driver tracked him down at work to scold him, he decided to take action, too.

Check out the full story below to find out more.

Call and complain about me, I can play that game. Not long ago, I happened to be on my way to work one morning. I was cut off by a delivery driver for an automotive parts store in the US. No big deal for me. It’s kind of a hard corner to see traffic coming, I get it.

This man drove around the center lane to avoid the truck that cut him off.

However, I did go around them in a center lane. I know it’s not exactly the correct thing to do, but I didn’t want to slam on my brakes. These delivery drivers normally drive slow, so I went around, and it was in a completely safe manner. There was no other traffic around us. I continued on my way to work and didn’t think much of it. It happens, and I don’t ever call and complain about it because, again, it is a blind-ish corner. Even in my bright red car, it can be hard to see.

He received a phone call at work from the driver of the truck.

Anyhow, I am at work when the phone rings. I answer it, and it is the company of the car that cut me off. He asks me who drives the red car, and I told him it was me. He thought he held the moral high ground and was going to try and tell me how wrong I was and how I need to be a better driver. He took none of the blame because it’s always someone else’s fault these days, right?

He got annoyed, so he also called the truck driver’s company to complain.

So, now I’m ticked off. I call the corporate number and complain about being cut off and the driver calling my place of work. Within a few minutes the store owner (franchise) called to discuss what happened. I let him know the story. I even reiterated that I was never going to call and complain in the first place about being cut off until I got a phone call on the matter.

The owner of the company got mad at the driver.

The owner was pretty angry that his employee did that. It was an employee he had just rehired. I wonder how that conversation went.

The driver who cut OP off had some nerve to call and complain!

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person has a serious question.

Here’s a valid point from this person.

Finally, actions have consequences, says this user.

Sometimes, the best response to a complaint is another complaint.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.