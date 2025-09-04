Mother-In-Law Wants A Six-Week Vacation On Their Dime, But They’re Only Offering Three And Now She’s Giving the Silent Treatment

After years of hosting her in-laws for marathon-length visits—cooking, accommodating, and biting her tongue—one menopausal Aussie finally hit her limit.

MIL refuses to only visit for 3 wks (she wants 6wks) in Airbnb paid by us Major guilt getting piled on here. We live in Australia In laws live in Czech. My husband moved from Czech in his 30s. For 6 visits my in laws stayed with us for 6-7wks. Over 15yrs.. I would do all the cooking etc. We had a spare car we lent them etc.

Current situation- our kids are teens and they don’t know how to interact with them. No contact except a birthday card, Christmas card so no real relationship. My parents aren’t well – need my help and love close to me. I’m menopausal now – tired and no longer people pleasing.

So I said that they can’t stay with us (too stressful – mil is hard work) but we will pay for an Airbnb for 3 wks. We are now getting the silent treatment….. AITA?

Reddit was firmly on her side, with users applauding her boundary-setting and generosity.

Paying for three weeks in an Airbnb isn’t stingy—it’s a gift. Especially after 15 years of emotional labor!

She offered three free weeks of peace—but MIL wanted six and a guilt trip too.

