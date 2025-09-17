Mom Helps Daughter Move Out Of Her Apartment, And Since The Roommate Isn’t Home They Mess With Her Laundry

If you share a washer and dryer with other people, whether it’s roommates or a public laundromat, it’s probably a good idea to be there while your laundry is in the washer and dryer.

I’ve read too many stories about laundry revenge to ever trust walking away from a washer and dryer I share with people unless I know I can 1000% trust them.

This is one of those stories.

The person in this story was moving out of her apartment when her roommate wasn’t home, but her roommate’s clothes were in the dryer.

Let’s see what happens.

A very simple but petty revenge against a disrespectful roommate. Had been living in an apartment for the past six months with two roommates, one of whom is a serious twit who was nothing but rude and disrespectful to me and our other roommate, and was even reported to management several times for purposely misusing the air conditioning (as in, maliciously purposely turning it down to the point where the system could have frozen up). Earlier today, my mom and I went to the apartment to get the rest of my things moved out, and we got inside to see that the disrespectful roommate was not there, presumably moving her stuff to wherever she was moving to because her bedroom door was open and her room had been emptied out. She wasn’t fully moved out yet because the door was unlocked when I got there, and she had a load of clothes in the dryer; I know the clothes were hers because (1) she did laundry multiple times every week, and (2) the other roommate was at work and would never start a laundry load if she wasn’t gonna be home for the next several hours.

Her mom helped her get revenge.

So, I said to my mom that the dryer ought to be turned off. I would have gladly done it myself since it was my suggestion, but my mom took the initiative to do it. Amazingly enough, the disrespectful roommate hadn’t yet returned before my mom and I left, so we also put the kitchen garbage can that she had stuffed her sheets into in her room. Enjoy having to redry your laundry when you return, you little jerk, courtesy of the “50-year-old lady,” as you called me! (For the record, I am nowhere near 50 years old).

That was simple and sure to annoy the former roommate.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this revenge story.

This would’ve been even better!

This person shares a college prank.

Another person offers a suggestion.

This person anticipated a bigger problem.

The roommate is in for an unpleasant surprise!

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.