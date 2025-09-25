Mom’s Wild Dogs Don’t Know How To Behave, So They Don’t Want Them Coming On A Family Vacation

Spending time around dogs that aren’t well-behaved is NO FUN AT ALL…

WIBTA if I told my mom that her dogs are the only ones not allowed on family vacation? “My mom has 2 half Yorkie, half Maltese dogs. These dogs are my mom’s world.

The problem is they are obsessed with food, they will go to any lengths to get human food. It started with a bag of barbecue potatoes chips on my kitchen counter ripped open and devoured, leaving a huge barbecue dust mess Next was an entire pizza that was snatched off of the table the moment I went to grab sodas from the kitchen. In the span of less than a minute when I returned half of the pizza was gone, the dogs were standing in the other half of the pizza and there was pizza sauce all over my carpet.

Next get together, they found there way inside even though I asked my mom to keep them in the backyard. They got into my kitchen and tore open 2 bags of hamburger buns, and ate around 40 dollars worth of seasoned raw hamburger meat and a block of cheddar cheese.

At this point I told my mother her dogs were not allowed at my home. She has stopped coming by altogether, which does hurt my feelings because if it’s a choice between her kid and the dogs she will always pick the dogs. I’m planning a family vacation, booked a nice cabin for the whole family to stay in. My sister is bringing her dog (well behaved female Pitbull) so I know it’s going to be an issue when I tell my mom her dogs are not allowed to come with us.

I don’t want to spend the whole weekend making sure not a single scrap of food is left out for even a second otherwise her dogs with tear it apart and potentially make a huge mess in the cabin I paid the deposit on. My sister told me to just tell my mom that she has to keep a close eye on her dogs but I have tried that before and she’s proven time and time again that she’s either unable or unwilling to control her dogs behavior. WIBTA if I tell my mom her food crazed dogs are not allowed on family vacation even tho another dog will be there?”

This woman needs to get control of those darn dogs!

