New Lawsuits Show Major Health Concerns Associated With Printed Receipts And Their Levels Of Bisphenol S (BPS)

Printed receipts are one of those things that most people get on an almost daily basis, whether they really want them or not. They are provided at grocery stores, movie theaters, ATMs, coffee shops, and just about anywhere else that you can think of. Sometimes those receipts are important documents needed for returns, tax records, or reimbursement from work. Mostly, though, they’re just a waste of time and paper.

According to new research from the Center for Environmental Health (CEH), many of these receipts are also a serious health hazard. That is because most receipts printed on thermal paper (a type of paper that is very fast and doesn’t rely on ink, which is why it is commonly used for receipts) contain high levels of Bisphenol S (BPS).

According to a statement from the CEH:

“The concentrations were so high that touching only one receipt with BPS for 10 seconds resulted in exposure above the safe harbor level which requires a clear and reasonable warning to consumers.”

The non-profit organization had multiple tests conducted by an independent lab, and also referenced the most recent literature on this chemical, which has shown that BPS is linked to an elevated risk of breast cancer, ovarian cancer, damage to the reproductive system, and other serious health issues.

The use of BPS went up after another variant, Bisphenol A (BPA), was banned in Europe due to links with breast and prostate cancer as well as premature death. The move to BPS was intended to provide a safer alternative since these chemicals are used in things like food packaging and receipts, which people come into contact with so often.

Unfortunately, additional research shows that BPS has similar health problems. In December of 2023, the state of California listed BPS as a substance that is known to cause reproductive issues. This classification requires companies to either stop using BPS in products or to provide a warning on the labels about the health effects. That year has passed now, but the chemical is still used in many products, with printed receipts being one of the most common.

In the statement, the CEH says:

“Store workers who must handle receipts should wear gloves if possible or avoid using alcohol-based hand cleaners before handling a receipt because it can significantly increase the absorption of BPS.”

Employees at grocery stores (and other locations) touch receipts hundreds of times per day. This can cause a buildup of the BPS on their skin and dramatically increase the absorption into the body beyond what customers might experience. Given that he level of exposure to just regular customers is concerning, employees are likely at much higher risk.

