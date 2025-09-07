New Mom Politely Asks Partner Not To Buy Gross Coconut Water, But He Keeps Buying It Again And Again

Postpartum life is rough enough without having to fight for your one small treat—but that’s exactly where this exhausted mom found herself.

Between sleepless nights, toddler wrangling, and a partner who claims to “forget” her one clear request, it all finally boiled over…into a coconut-flavored shouting match.

Read on for the story.

AITA for yelling at my partner who keeps buying branded food when I’ve asked him not too My partner (M37) and I (F38) have two young kids and we are well and truely in the trenches with our newborn at the moment. Both of us are like ships in the night, barely have time to think or do anything and our routine has been shot to bits managing our newborn. He has taken on the responsibility of going to the supermarket more these days as he finds the walks enjoyable and takes our toddler out whilst I’m home with the new born. I sometimes buy myself a coconut water as a treat as I love this one brand.

Here it comes…

Recently he’s been buying some coconut water for me because he knows I love it. But when he’s at the shops he grabs the cheapest brand coconut water but I cannot stand the taste of it and have asked him calmly several times to not buy that brand and to please spend the extra dollar to buy the other brand one that I really enjoy. (So back note, my husband is the stingiest cheap scape known to man and he’s actually admitted to me his money saving isn’t normal compared to others. We both have seriously well paying jobs and are not financially stressed at all, he just loves a bargain and buys the no name brand everything alllll the time).

Cheaper is NOT always better.

He says he just grabs the one mindlessly and doesn’t mean to upset me but he’s done it 5 or 6 times now, and the last time I didn’t get angry at him I just got him to really focus and explained my frustrations and for him to please stop buying that brand. It tastes gross, its not a treat for me and to please get the other brand that I would occasionally but and he was like yep ofcourse and said he would (like he has every other time, but I thought sortof explaining it more it would sink in). Then today he brought home the bad tasting stuff AGAIN and I just lost it.

It was like the straw that broke the camel’s back.

We’ve had a huge weekend, I’m sick and a coconut water would have been the nicest treat for me but bringing home the brand I cannot stand felt like it was the biggest punch in the gut to me. When I saw it, I was literally shook, I just lost it and yelled at him and was like WHY did you buy this garbage again and threw the carton in the bin without even opening it. He was like woah woah woah I didn’t do it on purpose. I then yelled what is wrong with you?! Like why do you keep doing this? And he just walked out of the room so it ended there.

Now he’s upset.

He got really upset with me and said I’d made him cry by yelling at him and made our toddler upset (cos he got a bit scared when I yelled). The whole thing felt like a complete set up to me and I don’t know after asking 5-6 times previously patiently and calmly how to not get to a point of just cracking up and yelling for him to stop buying that stuff because it feels like a constant reminder of how much he doesn’t care about me after asking him to stop buying it several times. AITA for yelling? Like what’s going on here??

Reddit had mixed feelings about the yelling, but many agreed: when you’re in the trenches of early parenthood, the mental load adds up fast—and repeated “mindless” mistakes don’t feel so innocent anymore. A dollar saved shouldn’t cost this much peace.

