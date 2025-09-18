Nurse Has To Draw People’s Blood, And Secretly Judges Them Based On Their Veins

Does anyone really like going to the doctor’s office? While it’s necessary to go see a doctor when you’re sick and to keep up on well visit checkups to check for any warning signs of problems, going to the doctor is not exactly high on my list of things I want to do.

Now, I’m going to add another reason to my list of reasons I don’t look forward to going to a doctor’s office.

Apparently, the nurses are judging us. At least, that’s what the nurse in this story says.

Let’s read all the details.

I’m a nurse and I 100 percent judge people based on their veins Okay, so I know this might sound weird, but I have to confess something. I am a nurse, and I definitely judge patients based on their veins. If you have big, straight, beautiful veins, I instantly love you. You are the MVP. I could get blood or start an IV with my eyes closed. But if your veins are tiny, hard to find, or moving around like they are trying to escape, I am already mentally preparing for a struggle.

She never lets the patient knows how she feels.

I always stay calm and professional on the outside, but inside, I am either celebrating or quietly panicking. So yes, if you have ever wondered whether your nurse is silently evaluating your veins, the answer is absolutely yes.

