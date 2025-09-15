People Let Their Dogs Run Free In A Park When They Weren’t Supposed To, So City Officials Padlocked The Gates Open So Dogs Could Escape

Dog parks can be wild places, my friends…

And the one you’re going to read about in this story from Reddit really went off the rails!

Check out what happened!

Want your dogs to be off-leash in the park? It would be a shame if they escape! “I live beside a four quadrant park, with cross streets going through. So each quadrant is one block by one block in size. One of those quadrants is fenced in and may or may not be owned by the local school district. There were some shady deals and it’s not clear if they ever legally owned the quadrant. I won’t go into the details of that, but the neighborhood has been fighting for access to the park for as long as I can remember. Recently, that quadrant was completely renovated using public funds. Since it is used during the school day as an area for the kids, it has decent security. The only way in and out is through 4 doors at each corner of the quadrant.

There was an agreement.

The deal struck with the community is that during non-school hours (M-F after 3 pm, Saturday and Sunday) the quadrant would be open to the public and those doors would be unlocked. Shortly after the park opened, people (myself included, I know I shouldn’t have. This is a self-deprecating post) began letting their dogs run in this park. It was perfect, since it was completely fenced in. When others started complaining to the city, my wife and I stopped letting our dog in there but others kept using it. The city couldn’t just lock it up and deprive everyone access, but how to prevent unleashed dogs?

Someone had a clever idea…

In my opinion, they came up with the most simple yet genius solution. Rather than lock all the doors to the park, they padlocked them open during non-school hours. Now, if you come in to let your dog run, there are four gaping escapes into a relatively high-traffic area that your dog could run through. I still see a few very well trained dogs running around in there, but most people are not going to risk it anymore.”

You gotta play hardball when folks don’t follow the rules…

