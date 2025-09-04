Prank Calls Can Be So Funny, And This TikToker Pulls A Great One On A Friend

Prank phone calls used to be very popular, but with a little effort, you can still do a good one today.

This TikToker decided to prank call his friend’s sister, saying that she was listed as a job reference, and the call is just too funny.

The video starts out with the caption saying, “Calling someone’s sister as a job reference and seeing how far she’ll go to defend the most insane lies.” You can already tell that it is going to be funny.

When the girl picks up the phone, she says, “Hi, how are you.” To which the prankster replies in a very annoying voice, “I am good, how are you.”

Once the pleasantries are over, they get right into the reference call. “We actually have you down as a reference for Savannah. I mean, considering that you were her boss, how do you think she did under your guidance?”

The friend jumps right in to hype her up, saying, “She is a really good worker. Very responsible. Every time I asked her to do a task, she was able to do it in an effective manner.”

So far, so good, but it goes downhill fast.

The woman on the phone then says, “The job that she did was pretty much we were both going through mail-in ballots and everything.”

The prankster then cuts in and says, “I do not have you down as working in the polls.” Moments later, he continues to say, “She said that she was the Chief Operations Officer of a mid-sized startup. And that you were the CEO.”

The woman plays right along, saying, “Oh yeah, we did work together. My bad.” She goes on, “Oh, ok. Now I remember. I’m sorry. We’ve worked together many times, I’m an entrepreneur, that’s why. So the biotech we did, we were pretty much had samples of different hair products…”

The prankster cut her off and said, “She said that this was about developing medical devices.”

The woman tries to think on her feet and says, “I’m so sorry. We transferred pills and everything.” After she fumbles around, she puts the guy on hold for a second.

Wow, she is really going to pretend to be the CEO.

This video keeps getting crazier and crazier. At one point, the prankster says, “Bottom line is, can you just tell me, is she lying to me? Did she intern at NASA or no?”

The friend says, “At NASA? Yes, she did.”

The prankster then shouts, “Now I know you are lying to me because she didn’t even claim she worked at NASA. I’m calling your crap.”

Wow, this whole prank was great! Well played.

That friend was really willing to lie about anything to help her friend out.

Make sure you take some time to watch the full video below, it is well worth it.

The people in the comments really seemed to love this prank.

This person says the friend was a good and a bad reference at the same time.

Yes, she really did her best.

That was so funny!

A good prank call can be so funny to listen to.

