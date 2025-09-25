Retail Employee Just Wanted To Grab Lunch After Their Shift, But A Confused Shopper Made Them Clock In Overtime At A Store They Didn’t Even Work At

In an increasingly fast-paced world, many people rely on quick visual cues when they shop, but sometimes those cues lead them astray.

One retail worker discovered this firsthand when he became a stand-in staff for a store they didn’t even work at!

I’ve just started answering like I do I work at a Panda Express in the same complex as a Sprouts. Sometimes, for lunch or after my shift, I’ll head to Sprouts and get some of their sushi or a protein bar or something.

I’m always in uniform, of course, and that always confuses people 😭. I get it—I’m wearing a hat and sometimes my apron will be on.

Even though the colors don’t match at all, customers don’t seem to care.

But I CONSTANTLY get mistaken for a Sprouts employee even though my uniform is black and red and theirs is green and white…? 😭😭

It happens to me so often that when they ask where something is, I just answer and move on with my day, lol. I’ve been there enough that I do know where things are—it’s a small store—so I just point them in the direction and go, because I can’t keep saying, “I don’t work here,” anymore 😭.

After a while, correcting them became more exhausting than just obliging.

Another day, another oblivious customer.

