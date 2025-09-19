Rude Customer Didn’t Like Being Asked About A Credit Card, So She Lashed Out At The Cashier With A Personal Attack

When a store has a bad policy, the front-line employees are often forced to bear the brunt of customers’ wrath.

So when a customer returned a mirror and was politely asked about the store card, she reacted like it was a personal attack — and she didn’t pull punches in her response.

Read on for the full story.

Bad day on register. Where I work, we have to let people know how much they will save if they get the credit card; the company policy asks every person, every time. I always try to do my best job with a smile and give a good customer experience.

But a good customer experience proved to be futile with one especially rude customer.

So today, I’m on the register. A lady comes in with a return; the mirror she got is too big and she needs a smaller one. The return goes off without a problem. She comes back to my register with the item. I ring her up and tell her the total and how much she would save if she got the card today. She looks right at me and says, “Are you a moron?”

The cashier asks her to repeat herself, but the customer doubles down.

I say, “Excuse me,” because I just couldn’t believe I heard her right. “You asked me about the credit card yesterday. Obviously, I ring out a ton of people every day and can’t be expected to remember everybody.” But trying to be professional, I say, “Our company policy is we have to ask every customer every time.” She says, “Good excuse, JENNY!”

The cashier tries to end the interaction as soon as possible.

I say, “You’re more than welcome to get a hold of corporate and let them know you don’t like the policy.” She says, “You just keep being a robot moron!” I hand her the receipt and say, “Thank you, have a great day.” I was in shock! The unbelievable part was that there were no arguments or difficulties with the transaction. This lady was just being straight-faced mean to me for no reason. 🤬😭😢

This cashier walked away wondering what she did to deserve this kind of treatment.

What did Reddit think of this cruel customer?

This user has a theory.

Sometimes you just have to escalate.

Who’s this lady calling a moron?

Bold of this woman to assume she was worth remembering.

This cashier did everything right, but it still wasn’t enough for someone who clearly wanted to pick a fight.

It was a needed reminder that no matter how kind you are, some customers will still try and tear you down.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.