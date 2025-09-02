She Doesn’t Want Her Parents To Sell Their Home, But They Want To Use The Money To Retire

It can be hard to say goodbye to your family home.

It can be hard to think of some other family living there.

It can also be hard to say goodbye if the home is in an incredible location and you know you’d never be able to afford to live somewhere as nice.

In today’s story, one person is upset that their parents want to sell the family home, and she’s not sure what to do.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA I desperately don’t want my parents to sell their house I’m 27, I currently live with my parents and older sister in a 5 bed house on the outskirts of London. Literally like a 15 minute link into central London. My parents bought our home 25 years ago for approx £200k, on their salaries working as a mechanic (my dad) and sainsburys (my mum). The house is now closer to £700k. I have been seriously unlucky with love (so no DINK help) and work in healthcare, worked through COVID (hard work, poor wages). But now I’ve managed to secure a STEM PhD (3.5years) for a complete career change that can lead to higher earnings. I want to do freelance medical writing during and hopefully secure something higher paying after I’m done.

Her parents want to make a big change.

They want to sell to retire (completely their choice ofc). I am desperate to find a way to keep this house and offered to buy their retirement property instead, but right now I can’t afford it. I’m also happy to work a lot of hours during my PhD to pay for any trips they want etc as they trend into retirement. We are a working class family.

She doesn’t think the money from the sale will be spent wisely.

Once they sell this house, the chances of being near London again are absolutely zero. I can’t tell if I’m being dramatic. But this feels like the dumbest decision ever. My mum is not good with money, she will burn through the excess from the sale quickly. This house is genuinely our greatest asset as a family.

She thinks selling the house is a bad decision.

This is driving me insane, I know I have no right to care so much. But them selling feels like setting us (their kids) up for poverty. I know I am not entitled to anything, they worked hard for what they have. I just feel like they don’t understand that working hard does not translate to wealth anymore. I have worked insanely hard, but I will never ever be able to afford to live where we are again, even after my PhD.

She REALLY thinks selling the house is a bad idea.

We get on well as a family, I love them a lot and they insist they will help us/ do anything for us. But it feels like they don’t understand the magnitude of what they’re giving up by doing this. This house is in an incredible location and WILL surpass the £1m mark in my lifetime. I still want them to have the retirement they want I just need a couple of years. From working in healthcare I also understand the cost of elderly care (extortionate) I’m genuinely terrified of what is going to happen if they sell this house.

She’s wondering if she’s making too big a deal out of this.

Am I overreacting? AITA for wanting them not to sell even though this home is not mine, it’s theirs and I know they are entitled to do what they want with it? I’d appreciate alternative perspectives because I’m genuinely going insane over this.

She’s right that she doesn’t have a say in whether or not her parents sell their home, but she does have some good points about why it may not be a good idea to sell.

Should she stay out of it or try to convince her parents to keep the house?

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

She should encourage her parents to retire.

It’s time for her to grow up.

The decision isn’t up to her.

Waiting to sell really might pay off.

The decision is ultimately up to her parents.

But I understand why she’s upset.

