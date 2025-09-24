She Has Been Living With Her Sister For Several Years, But Now She Wants To Get A Place With Her Fiancé

Having a roommate can be a great way to save money on rent, and assuming you get along, it can also be fun.

But sometimes, especially when you think you’ve found Mr or Mrs right, it might be time to move on from the roommate phase and get a place with your significant other.

AITA for telling my sister i want to move out? I (27F) have lived with my sister (30F) for the past three years. My sister doesn’t have a lot of rental experience because she lived at home until she was 27, but i’ve been fully independent and living alone since I was 19. Three years ago at the height of the rental shortage, I moved back to my home city from travelling abroad and my sister offered for me to move in with her. She lived with a roommate for a few months, but they went their separate ways so she was struggling with the rent on her own so I figured it benefitted the both of us. She would have cheaper rent again, and I wouldn’t have to struggle to look for a place.

Right when I moved back, I met my fiancé (23F). A year later she moved in with my sister and I, and everything has been great, but we all hate the current apartment we live in and want something new. We’ve looked for a ton of places over the past 6 months, but my sister is extremely picky. I’m talking: “one of the bedrooms is next to the kitchen, I don’t like that”.

My fiancé and I have become a bit frustrated with my sister’s pickiness and we’ve been chatting further about moving out on our own. Two weeks ago my fiancé and I gave the idea to my sister about just the two of us moving out. We told her that if we do decide to move, we will give her a 3 month notice so she is not left in the dark. My sister started crying and was begging us to stay with her.

While it is nice to all live together, my sister is 30 years old and has a stable job. She should be able to make it work alone. She tells me she won’t be able to afford a place, but she refuses to get a roommate or move in with a friend. My sister then told my fiancé and I that SHE is doing US a favour by living with us, which we both found odd because it is the opposite.

My sister is not great at saving money, and my sister knows my fiancé and I both have a lot of savings. My sister also has a dog, which slims down a lot of our rental options if we were to all find a place together. My fiancé and I both feel that we are doing my sister a favour by living with her even though it is not our first choice, and by living with her, we are reducing her rent.

My family has been guilt tripping me, telling me that she is such a good sister for taking me under her wing and letting me move in when I came back from travelling. But I have been polite about this whole situation, especially proposing about moving out with a 3 month notice. I know that us living with her will help her with rent, but she is also (like i said above), a 30 year old woman with a stable job. AITA for telling my sister I want to move out?

