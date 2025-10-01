She Thought She Met The Man She Would Marry, But A Stranger’s DM Led To The Revelation That He Had A Secret Family

What would you do if you found out about your partner’s double life?

Would you listen to their side of the story, or would you break up with them?

In this story, one Redditor finds herself in this situation. She thought she made the right decision, but now she’s not so sure.

Here are all the details.

AITA for breaking up with my boyfriend of five years because I found out about his other family? I don’t really know what I’m looking for here, I think I just need someone to tell me I’m not in the wrong here, or if I am. So I (28F) met my boyfriend (29M) five years ago. It was one of those cliche love story kind of meetings. I was working in a bookstore and he was a regular. He eventually asked me out, and we started to date. We were both 23, and he was almost 24, so we were still young and less developed.

This couple seemed madly in love — nothing could go wrong.

Our relationship had been pretty much perfect. We moved into a small apartment together, he helped me out with the house chores such as washing and cooking as well. Everything was perfect, and I heard he had been planning to propose soon.

But then, the unthinkable happened.

Until about two weeks ago. I got a DM on Instagram from a girl who told me her name was Maria and if I knew someone with my boyfriend’s name. I was confused and asked who she was. And she said that she was his ex-girlfriend.

Oh, but the story didn’t end there.

She told me that they had met when he was 18 and they had one child, a little boy who was already about six almost seven years old.

I immediately confronted my boyfriend, and he seemed surprised but then brushed it off saying, “I didn’t think it was a big deal, babe” and that he “didn’t think it would matter” since they were in the past, and I was his future. I was appalled. He has a son! I was a stepmother and I didn’t even know. We had a huge fight over it. I tried explaining that he could have told me and he kept trying to brush off my feelings. We cooled down for a couple hours while I went grocery shopping, hoping we could have a civil conversation once I got home.

But, she decided to stand up for herself.

Nope. Another fight. He continued to discard my feelings, so I broke up with him. I was realising how much he’d kept from me and how much he diminished my feelings.

Now, here’s the really crazy part…

I’m currently staying with my sister while looking for a place to move into. I’ve tried reaching out to some more family members but they are all calling me a jerk, saying I was trying to victimise myself. My own mother called me a “Selfish jerk,” saying I wasn’t thinking of my now ex-boyfriend, that he was probably scared that I would react like this and that I’m being inconsiderate.

So, she is questioning her initial reaction.

I’ve been so sure I was right to react the way I did, but now I’m questioning myself. Am I really a jerk? (For those of you wondering, Maria didn’t message me on IG for no reason, she was asking me to get my ex to send her money for some sort of child support. Nothing legal, just an agreement they had and she wasn’t able to reach him, she’d assumed I knew and has been supportive of me leaving him)

