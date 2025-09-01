She Wouldn’t Stop Texting During Finals, So He Finally Snapped And Now He’s Wondering If He Was Too Blunt

If you had a classmate who kept texting you when you were trying to study, would you ignore the texts, respond back or block the number?

When a classmate from years ago kept bombarding him with messages—even after he asked her again and again to stop—this student finally clapped back.

But now he’s questioning if he crossed the line by being brutally honest.

Read on for the story.

AITA for being blunt with an old classmate after they continued texting me even after I told them repeatedly to leave me alone since I needed to study for finals? For context, I attended a middle school for 5 weeks after moving back from abroad. I barely remember most people there. There was one girl, let’s call her Laura, who didn’t seem to have any friends. I felt bad and tried to talk to her sometimes- I still had my own friend group. Honestly, she was pretty whiny and kind of hard to be around, but I gave her the benefit of the doubt. From the 2nd day, though, she became super clingy-holding onto me, following me around, and tapping me nonstop when I was trying to talk to others.

Can we say “stage 4 clinger”?

After about a week, I politely told her: “Please could you not be so clingy, I know you mean well and I am so sorry but it’s starting to get on my nerves.” She didn’t listen. During the last week, we were allowed to pick a classmate to sit next to for a project, but it had to be mutual. I wanted to sit with someone I had become close with, Charlotte, who also wanted to sit with me. But Laura insisted on sitting with me. I told her I was sitting with Charlotte, and she threw a tantrum, went to the teacher, and complained—so I ended up sitting with her instead.

Woof.

After school ended, she asked for my contact info. I reluctantly gave it. She started texting me non-stop. I responded politely at first. Then I told her: “I need to focus on my studies, please only contact me if absolutely necessary.” Seven minutes later, she sent me a CapCut edit. Eventually, I texted: “Sorry, busy bye.” And blocked her. But she messaged me from another number. I gave her a chance. She kept sending me edits, videos, and asking personal questions. I asked her many times to stop.

How annoying.

When she didn’t, I started replying with only short responses like*”Oh ok thx” “Gtg now studying” “I have finals soon” “Gurl I* actually need to study, Please hold off texting” She replied,*”Ok,”*then immediately continued texting me like nothing happened. She’d ask weirdly questions like “Is your (family member) still sleeping?””Does one of your friends like anyone???”When I didn’t reply, she spammed me with question marks. I said,”Why are my friends coming up??” She asked again and again. Yesterday, I finally broke. I said: “Seriously, what do you need/want?” “I have finals and I need to study.” “Please only contact me for absolute necessities.” “Frankly, I blocked you and a lot of other people (50–60) so I could focus on school.”

And on and on and on…

“I don’t really mind talking to you, but can I just do it when I have the patience and time?” “I don’t know how many times I have to say this to get it through to you.” “Please do not contact me unless absolutely necessary.” “I’m sorry, but our acquaintanceship is not even close to worth it compared to my grades.” She replied, “oh ok” “but I understand you are very busy with your studies in school right???”

Um, yes???

I said *”Yes. Like I have said many times before, I need space to study and do not want to continue this conversation. I am asking you to please respect that.” She replied “I do.” Now I feel a little guilty for being so blunt. AITA?

Sometimes kindness means being clear—and when someone steamrolls your boundaries, bluntness might be the only language they hear.

She couldn’t take a hint—so he handed her one in all caps.

