Snooping Neighbor Was Right By Her Door Again, So When She Barged It Open To Investigate, She Fell

Some people are more concerned with petty issues than with having friendly neighbors. But how to deal with this type of person?

In today’s story, a woman shares how she’s struggling to deal with a snooping neighbor.

When she simply opened her door, her neighbor got scared and acted offended. Yikes.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for frightening a snooping neighbor by opening my door and causing her to fall? I (337F) live alone in a pet-friendly, no breed restrictions, apartment building (renting) in a US city that has significant crime. Our building has 2 on the 1st floor, 2 on the 2nd floor, 1 on the 3rd. I live on the 3rd floor. I don’t share a landing with any of my neighbors and anyone coming up to the third floor is coming there for me. We do not have a secured gate or a front door to the building. I have a 40lb dog, not aggressive in the slightest, does not have leash aggression, does not resource guard. She does have ONE guarding tendency, and due to where I live alone, I fostered this: she will bark at the door when someone is outside.

This bothers some people.

She is part hunting hound, so she has a very big, vocal howl-bark.

I’ve always found this comforting because I will always know if someone is coming when I am not expecting anyone. Sometimes people will come up to lurk on my landing who have no business being there, and my dog will scare them away. She also lets me know when deliveries have been dropped off. A downstairs neighbor (45-50F) from the 1st floor has been up on my landing several times. She will sometimes bring up packages or mail if it’s left downstairs, which is nice, but I’ve seen her through the peephole lurking around without anything to leave for me.

It’s getting weirder and weirder.

One time she moved my doormat. She has seen me walking my dog several times. Outside of my apartment, my dog is all wags. She’s asked several times where my “other, aggressive” dog is. Because she’s been up to my landing and heard my dog’s big barks. I have told her each time that I only have one dog and that she just sounds like aggressive at the door. She hasn’t stopped asking about my other dog, though. Last week my property manager emailed about “reports that I may have 2 dogs, which is fine, just to let them know because they want to know how many animals are in the building”. I wonder how they get this report!

At one point, she felt the need to investigate.

Today my neighbor was on my landing again! From my peephole, I saw her bending down in front of my door but couldn’t tell what she was doing. So I swung my door open, with my dog standing beside me, loudly barking. She got spooked from the noise and fell on her ***, because she was leaning down to look under my doormat again! I said “See, just the one dog. Like I told you.” Then I realized she may have injured herself when she fell and offered to help her up but she just stormed off, calling me names said the building was better before I moved in.

Now she’s wondering if she’s in the wrong.

I have lived here for 5 years. This is the first I am having this issue. My sis told me I’m an ****** because I could have given the woman a heart attack by frightening her. I kind of see her point. However, I did not know she was going to fall over. I still do not know what she was doing on my landing. Other tenants have dogs too and you can hear ALL the dogs barking any time a delivery car pulls up. I always considered it the price of a pet-friendly apartment. AITA?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Since she’s 337 years old, maybe her neighbor is trying to find out if she’s a vampire or transforming into a werewolf.

