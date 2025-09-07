Stepmom Wants To Name Her Baby After Her Sister, But That’s Also Her Stepdaughter’s Name Which Would Make Things Awkward

If you have a rather common first name, you might be used to meeting people with the same name. Does it annoy you when someone else has the same first name, or does it not bother you at all?

AITA for calling my stepmom crazy for wanting to give her baby the exact same first-name as me? I (19F) feel like I’m being painted as a jerk by my Dad, my stepmom and her family so I want an outsiders opinion on this. For the sake of this post I’ll say my name is “Charlotte.” 4 years ago my Dad (55M) met my stepmother “Rachel” (41F) and they married after a year of dating.

I don’t mind Rachel but she is very stubborn and has a “my way or the highway” mindset. I don’t think she’s a bad person deep down but she is very set in her ways I guess. It’s also important to note that when Rachel was a young girl she had a 2 year old sister also called “Charlotte” who died from an accident. Anyway, Rachel is currently around 7 months pregnant with a baby girl and I found out last night that Rachel wants to name her baby Charlotte after her little sister who died at 2 years old.

I was pretty shocked to hear this because that would mean my Dad would literally have 2 daughters called Charlotte and my half-sister and I would have to share the exact same name. I admitted to Rachel and my Dad that I was fairly upset by the idea and it didn’t sit right with me. Rachel got defensive and said I didn’t own the name Charlotte and while I agree, I still think it’s inconsiderate to both me and my future baby sister to make us share a first name. On top of that, it could potentially cause confusion in the future that would impact both of us as well as the rest of the family.

I even suggested that maybe “Charlotte” could be the babies middle name instead. But Rachel shut that idea down. So we had a pretty big argument, I admit I wasn’t the most level headed but neither was Rachel. I think at the end of it I stormed away and called her crazy and she called me entitled.

I’ve spoken to my Dad privately and truthfully he’s pretty unhappy with the idea of having 2 daughters called Charlotte. However he doesn’t want to argue about it and he doesn’t want to spoil what should be a happy time in their lives. He begged me to just accept it and move on. My stepmom and her family are also pretty upset with me and want me to apologise. But I’m refusing to budge. I feel like it’s very unreasonable to make siblings share a firstname and I think my future baby sister won’t want to share a firstname with me anyway. AITA?

