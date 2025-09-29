Student Posted A Question In The Study Group App, But The Responses Didn’t Actually Answer It

Imagine being a graduate student, and your school assigns you to a study group online where you can ask questions and interact with other students.

If someone asked a question and you noticed that the answers other students provided where either wrong or irrelevant, would you call them out on it or mind your own business?

One student is in this situation, and they find it extremely annoying. What’s the right way to handle this situation?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for calling people out on our whatsapp study group? I am doing my post grad in financial planning and we have a whatsapp study group with 51 members. It was created by the school for studends to interact with each other and ask questions and whatever. So on a MANY occasions, when someone asks a very simple question, some students will either give a very general or completely wrong answer which has nothing to do with the actual question (to look smart? idk) or they will completely steamroll one person’s question with their own question about something else. So whenever this happens, I usually reply to the actual message and call the person out and now people are creating their own study groups, which i dont care about. But am i wrong for telling someone that their reply to a question is invalid and they should really give the ch–at G))P(((T generated answers a rest?

Here’s an example.

If this will make any sense to you; let me include some examples before you all come for me: We are all doing a case study; student asked whether we include the ‘share portfolio of R100,000’ (no other specifications) as a current or liquid asset. Now this other idiot is copying and pasting some long text about different types of investments and their asset classes and endowments and stuff, like it is relevant, but SO irrelevant to the specific question and the case study… Uggg it makes me so mad.

Here’s another example.

Another example is me asking whether they included an antenuptiual contract in a question about marriage out of community. And this girl proceeds to explain to me the different types of marriages… THAT IS NOT WHAT I ASKED!!! Honestly sometimes i feel like just leaving the group, anyway. Am I being a preppy little annoying class captain jerk for telling people their answers are stupid, because they are just confusing everyone more? End of vent. thank you

Responses to questions that aren’t actually answers to the questions can be annoying, but maybe this student should just ignore the study group since it’s not actually helpful.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks this student is in the wrong.

Here’s a suggestion to create two groups.

Stop judging the other students.

If the group isn’t helpful, ignore it.

