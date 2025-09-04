September 4, 2025 at 10:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 856

by Ashley Dreiling

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Mr. Tomato Head
Real life Spider-Man saving a child
Proof that mermaids are real
Branch is not giving up its home so easily
Our neighbors in Dunnottar, Scotland
Highway transforms into shadow puppet theater
Too cold
Save for when you’re in a bad mood
When was the last time you dunked soldiers in a boiled egg?
Roundabouts in Algeria are themselves made of cars
Just dance, dance, dance
Sculpture made from scattered numbers cast on human profile
Extinguishing fire from an airplane with accuracy
This construction site has got its priorities straight
Looks like a leg day
Setting sun in a smokey sky
Workout motivation
Gnome family’s tree stump renovation
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

Google’s Smart Home Ecosystem Is Crumbling
She Didn’t Tell Her Parents About the Award She Won. Is She Wrong?
Wikipedia Editors Adopt ‘Speedy Deletion’ Policy for AI Slop Articles
Who Killed the Spoof Movie?
Remote Norwegian cave is an ice age animal jackpot
The curse of America’s high-speed rail
19 Cool Airport Features Most People Don’t Know About
Mapped: What Americans Want in a Car, According to Search Trends
An Australian artist is painting huge murals on silos in the US Midwest
According to Gen Z, These Things Millennials Do Are Not Cool Anymore

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

