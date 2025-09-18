September 18, 2025 at 10:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 858

by Ashley Dreiling

20 IMAGES

Friday!
The U.S. check for $7.2M that paid for Alaska
Remote round power washer
Boy attempts to feed just one seagull
Beyblades fry
Cozy in Copenhagen
Super Cat-io
Gary Sinise paid for 1,000+ children of fallen soldiers to go to Disneyland
Perfect maneuver
Set up for success
A shallow cave looking pretty ominous
You can’t let something like gravity get in the way
Planet Tennisball
How to break the ice
Mom does not like flies
Mesmerizing kaleidoscope
Cat paw prints immortalized on the floor of a 12th-century church
Childhood dream come true
“Hello Dark NES, my old friend”
10 ARTICLES

There Could Be A Rational Explanation For The Biblical Plagues Of Egypt
Grassroots motorsport pulls big tractors and bigger crowds
Parents Judge If Grandparents Get Paid For Child Care In The U.S. It’s Law In Sweden.
The End of Handwriting
Want a better toothpaste? Just add wool
Why Rabbits Are Growing Scary ‘Tentacle’ Warts on Their Heads in Colorado
15 People Admit the Fads They’re Glad Are Gone
AI Is About to Radically Alter Military Command Structures
The decline of drinking, explained in one chart
How the Bankers Saved New York City. Sort Of.

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

