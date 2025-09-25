The Shirk Report – Volume 859
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– An argument for completing those store surveys
– This lady can control her pupils’ dilation and contraction
– The portal on my way to work
– Uh-oh…
– Banksy’s dark parody: Dismaland
– Parrot just letting go
– Still in love
– Robots will be making robots soon
– It’s not really a “we” situation
– A Tesla coil built mostly from junk
– Sometimes you have to improvise
– Nope, nope, nope
– Proposal with a fiery backdrop
– Second place at the local street art contest
– You’ve been warned
– Normal watermelons at a Portuguese supermarket
– If it keeps him busy
– Teacher’s themed classroom has a cabin porch
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Funny Pictures of Cats Sitting in Weird Positions Is What You Need to See Today
– Michael Jordan-Kobe Bryant card sells for a record $12.9 million at auction
– Retired doctor discovers new dinosaur species deep in a museum archive
– The Four Best YouTube Channels to Help You Fall Asleep
– There’s Actually A Psychological Reason You Keep Your Frenemies Around
– In a First, a Human Breathed Using an Implanted Pig Lung
– A$AP Rocky Reveals the Life-Changing Advice Denzel Washington Gave Him
– Why Motorcycles Are the Most Dangerous Mode of Transportation
– The Gigantic Wind-Powered Boat That Could Transport 7,000 Cars at Once
– If You Must Play One Sport, Make It Tennis
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.