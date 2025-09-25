September 25, 2025 at 10:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 859

by Ashley Dreiling

Friday!
An argument for completing those store surveys
This lady can control her pupils’ dilation and contraction
The portal on my way to work
Uh-oh…
Banksy’s dark parody: Dismaland
Parrot just letting go
Still in love
Robots will be making robots soon
It’s not really a “we” situation
A Tesla coil built mostly from junk
Sometimes you have to improvise
Nope, nope, nope
Proposal with a fiery backdrop
Second place at the local street art contest
You’ve been warned
Normal watermelons at a Portuguese supermarket
If it keeps him busy
Teacher’s themed classroom has a cabin porch
Funny Pictures of Cats Sitting in Weird Positions Is What You Need to See Today
Michael Jordan-Kobe Bryant card sells for a record $12.9 million at auction
Retired doctor discovers new dinosaur species deep in a museum archive
The Four Best YouTube Channels to Help You Fall Asleep
There’s Actually A Psychological Reason You Keep Your Frenemies Around
In a First, a Human Breathed Using an Implanted Pig Lung
A$AP Rocky Reveals the Life-Changing Advice Denzel Washington Gave Him
Why Motorcycles Are the Most Dangerous Mode of Transportation
The Gigantic Wind-Powered Boat That Could Transport 7,000 Cars at Once
If You Must Play One Sport, Make It Tennis

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

