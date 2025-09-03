Their Old Roommate Left Things Behind, But They Never Agreed To Store It For Free

Sharing a house with someone requires a great deal of courtesy and contribution.

What if your roomie doesn’t reciprocate?

Check out the mess that happened in this house.

AITA for donating my roommate’s family heirloom to goodwill? My roommate has always had issues contributing to the household, including buying things like toilet paper, dish soap, laundry detergent, etc. She also rarely does her dishes promptly or takes out the trash or other household chores, and struggles to pay utilities on time. Sometimes I even have to hound her for the rent. I felt bad at first because clearly she wasn’t equipped to live alone but I quickly got frustrated and became short with her. We were friends at first but not so much anymore after I’ve had to put up with her for this long.

It’s not like she hasn’t given roomie a chance…

Our year-long lease ended and we have been living month to month since then. Eventually she got a boyfriend. He lives with his parents but that hasn’t stopped her from spending most of her time at their house. I started seeing her less and less. A couple days into May I hadn’t seen her for maybe two weeks. I texted and called her to see when she was going to pay her share of rent, but she basically ghosted me. I got in contact with her mom and eventually my roommate reached out to say she’s staying with her boyfriend’s family “for now” and doesn’t think she should be expected to pay rent for somewhere she’s not staying. I kindly asked if that meant she would be moving out but she didn’t respond. I paid rent myself, which was a huge unexpected expense. After that I decided I was done. I texted her over the course of May and June asking her to move her stuff out but she didn’t respond to me. Her mom kept promising me that her daughter would take care of it but she never once got back to me. After July started I recruited a couple friends to help me pack up the stuff in her room and donated most of it to Goodwill and the Salvation Army. I also asked the landlord to change the locks, which he did.

In marches the drama…

The other evening she finally shows up and is mad that the locks have been changed. I told her she’s not living here and doesn’t pay rent so she has no reason to enter the apartment. She got even more upset and said that she was never moving out, she was just staying with him for the time being. She told me the situation didn’t work out so she planned to come back and live here again. I told her that she was already off the lease and it’s my rental now. She started crying and said she had nowhere else to go and I felt really bad. She asked if she could at least get some of her stuff, she needed some clean clothes and a shower. I told her that because she never told me she was coming back or made plans to move her stuff out, I donated everything that was in her room unless it looked precious or expensive and stored the rest in her closet. She completely freaked out and threatened to call the police on me. She was inconsolable. She cried about how I even donated her dead grandmother’s wedding dress, which had been in a special box somewhere in her room. I apologized profusely because I did feel really bad but it all could have been avoided if she had tried to communicate with me. AITA?

Here is what folks are saying.

True. She sounds like a manipulative drama queen.

I agree, but law overrides principles.

I agree. That’s what I’d do.

She sounds awful.

Yep. It’s often unfair.

What did she expect?

A simple text back would have resolved everything.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.