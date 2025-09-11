Sister Stopped Paying The Apartment’s Bills And Let Her Boyfriend Move In, So They’ve Been Planning To Move Out Without Telling Her

Sometimes plans change, but also feelings, and in this woman’s case, both changed without her sister knowing about it.

Now she’s asking the internet if she is in the wrong for not telling her sister that she and her younger sister are planning to move out of her apartment.

Should they stay? Should they go?

Let’s read the whole story and the comments.

AITA for planning to move out with my younger sister without telling our older sister, even though she’s helped us a lot? I (24F) live with my sisters, Gabriela (35F) and Samantha (18F). For over a year, I’ve wanted to move out because our living situation has become very uncomfortable.

In 2022, we were renting separate rooms in a 3-bedroom apartment. After a flood, Gabriela took out a $10K loan so we could move. We helped pay it off, and it was cleared last year. I’m grateful for her support. But since then, things have gotten worse.

She has been trying to make it work for a while.

In our current apartment, Gabriela has the only bedroom. Samantha and I sleep in the small living room, divided only by a cheap wall partition. We have no privacy, very little storage, and share the same space as the kitchen. There’s also a cockroach problem that the building won’t fix.

But then things got even worse.

Last year, Gabriela brought in a boyfriend. They fought constantly, and she ended up in another $10K of debt. Now, she’s stressed, often yells at us, and complains we’re messy but we don’t have proper space for our things. She also stopped helping with bills. I’ve been covering internet, gas, electricity, and 45% of the rent.

It’s getting unsustainable.

The electric bill alone is behind by $2,500 since February. Samantha recently started working, and we’ve saved enough to rent a room together with roommates, nothing fancy, just something with privacy and peace. The issue is that Gabriela told us last year she didn’t want to stay here past this lease and encouraged us to save. But now she changed her mind and signed a new lease with my name on it without asking me.

It was too late, though.

When I told her I didn’t want to stay, she got angry, then said I was selfish for thinking only about myself and not her struggles. She’s working two jobs and wants to buy property in our home country. She asked me to wait until December, but I can’t. Winter here is rough no heating included and I can’t keep living like this. So, my sister and I are planning to move while Gabriela’s away traveling, to avoid more conflict. AITA?

They were basically slowly kicked out, since there’s no proper space and privacy for them there.

Let’s see how Reddit feels about this.

They don’t even feel welcome there anymore.

Her sister might be upset, but the truth is, it’s time for them to leave.

